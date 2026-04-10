Employee Helped A Frantic Customer Search For A Jacket She Bought And Returned, But Another Customer Had Already Bought The Jacket

Holiday shopping can bring out the worst in people.

In this story, an employee dealt with a frantic customer who insisted a specific jacket was still in the store.

The customer had bought one, returned it to the store, and now wanted it back again.

Well, guess where the jacket is now? Let’s take a closer look!

Sorry, that thing you returned isn’t in the store anymore I had a frantic customer yesterday. She wanted to buy a specific size and color combination of a very high-end jacket that we sell. Our store is pretty much sold out of these jackets by now. I took her over to the rack with what we have left and helped her search, but no luck.

This employee asked why the customer was sure they had one more jacket left in the store.

She was getting more and more upset. “I know you have this. Where is your stock room? I know this is in the store.” I asked her why she was so sure that it was in the store. She said it was because she had returned it to us a week before.

The customer bought one from them on Black Friday and returned it.

Apparently, she bought it online on Black Friday when it was a really good deal. The jacket arrived safely. Then, she saw what she thought was the same jacket on another site at an even better price. She ordered that one. She returned the first jacket to our store before the replacement jacket arrived. When the cheaper jacket showed up, it was not the right jacket. It was probably why it was so much less expensive.

However, the same jacket was sold to another customer.

So, she came back to the store to get the first one. We had put it out on the floor. It got sold to another customer. And that, my friends, is how my store and I ruined Christmas for this customer and her son. A manager had to threaten to call mall security before she would stop yelling at me. She finally left the store.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This user finds it funny.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Lastly, this person has a similar experience.

Return it today, regret it tomorrow.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.