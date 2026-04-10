Employee Loved Working Retail Despite Long Hours And Low Pay, So He Snapped At People Belittling Him And Telling Him To Find A “Better” Job

Not everyone measures success the same way.

The following story is about an employee who genuinely enjoys working retail, even if the pay and hours are not ideal.

However, there are people who pity him and tell him to get a “better job,” and that really bothers him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Retail IS a real job I like retail. I really do. My job is fun and gratifying most of the time. I feel like I do good. I help people and I get to pet lots of puppies throughout the day. I do not like the low pay or the long hours. But I like the job.

This employee cannot stand people who look down on retail workers.

What I cannot stand though are the people that pity me because I work retail. They say, “You’re smart, go get a degree, go get a better job!” I do not friggin’ want a “better” job. I like this.

For him, retail jobs are crucial to society.

I have worked other higher paying jobs. I was miserable because what I enjoy is this. Besides, I already studied for two years to have the knowledge I needed for this job. Retail jobs are indispensable for society to function. I was an essential worker during the pandemic.

He doesn’t care about rude customers.

If you want me to get “a better job,” go do something to raise minimum wage. Go do something to secure rent prices in gentrified cities so we do not have to work our bottoms out in multiple jobs to be able to live comfortably. At the end of the day, when I go home, I do not care about rude customers. But I do care about people patronizing me over something they know nothing about.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit about this story.

This person can relate.

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This person makes a valid point.

Another retail worker speaks up.

Your attitude is amazing, says this user.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

It might look small to some people, but it’s great for those who value their job.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.