Employee Waits Outside Supervisor’s Office To Find Out What To Work On That Day, But A Coworker Wants Him To Wait Somewhere Else

Imagine working at a factory, and your machine breaks. Instead of fixing it, the supervisor assigns you different tasks to work on each day. What would you do if the supervisor forgot to assign you something to do?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and it’s mainly caused by an annoying office worker.

Let’s read all about it.

Told not to stand at the supervisor’s desk. Okay. So a little back story. I ran a machine at a company for a while before they did away with it. They didn’t fire me so I would just help different people on a day to day basis. However, the machine sat at its normal place until we moved to a new building.

An office worker had a problem with where OP was standing.

The story. So after the company did away with my machine I would hang at the supervisor’s desk until I was told where to go. One day I’m standing there like I do every morning when an office worker comes up. We’ll call her Jane. The supervisor we’ll call Super. This exchange takes place Jane: we need to find you somewhere else to stand. Me: I stand here so I don’t have to look for the supervisor and he doesn’t have to look for me.

Jane kind of huffs and doesn’t say anything else. I thought that was it.

But that wasn’t it. Jane apparently complained.

Next day Super: Someone complained that you stand at my desk in the morning. Me: I’m not surprised Jane said I have to find somewhere else to stand. So it was probably her.

Super: I told the office it keeps us from looking for each other they didn’t seem to care. So from now on when you get here go stand at your machine and I’ll come get you. If I don’t come get you out of sight out of mind. Understood? Me: Yeah I got it.

Here’s how that worked out.

So the first week everything was normal I got there about 6:30 A.M. and Super would grab me around 7:15-7:30 A.M. (I started work at 7:00 A.M.). The second week things changed. So apparently Super forgot about me after the first week so I would just sit at my desk at the back of the plant and take apart and rebuild the same pieces of the machine over and over again. It got so boring sometimes I would go look for things to do.

It was definitely easy money!

I know what your thinking “what’s so bad about this”. I was and still am one of the highest paid machine operators there. So they paid me to rebuild pieces for a machine that was not running. All because someone didn’t like the spot I stood in the mornings.

Wow! I’m surprised the supervisor completely forgot about OP after that first week. I thought maybe it would be once in awhile, but every day is a lot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wants OP’s job.

Another person can relate to this situation.

That office worker should’ve stayed out of it.

Another person agrees that the office worker shouldn’t have interfered.

Not having enough to do is almost as bad as having too much to do.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.