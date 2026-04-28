Express Cashier Jokes With A Customer About Getting Stopped At The Door, And The Whole Interaction Ends Up Making Everyone In Line Laugh

Some shifts drag on, but every now and then, a quick interaction can turn the whole day around.

So, what would you do if you were working an express lane and when you asked the customer a question, they joked with you? Would you laugh at it and move on? Or would you joke right back to make everything more fun?

In the following story, an express cashier finds themselves in this situation and decides to have fun. Here’s how it played out.

Lighthearted story of an express cashier So I was on express register 1, way at the end of the store, while every other coworker was on the other side. I’m more casual here since I’m not as supervised, but also because I don’t want to outwardly express my overall disdain for express. I’m not usually quick-witted, so I felt proud of this joke. A nice old lady comes up to my register, buying a single small item. When anyone buys just one thing, I always ask if they want a bag.

It all started with a little lighthearted banter.

Me: Did you want a bag for this? Lady: (joking) No thanks, as long as you guys won’t stop me in the parking lot! Me: (joking back) You have the receipt, so they won’t tackle you on the way out.

Even the lady in line thought it was funny.

Lady: (chuckles) That would be pretty bad at my age! Me: Oh, don’t worry about that, we’re not [competing store down the road]! The woman behind the lady heard and laughed out loud, saying, “Oh my God, that’s great”. We all had a nice chuckle, and my overall bland working day was made a little better!

Aww! It’s wonderful to hear about everyone having a great time like that.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about joking with customers.

Here’s this reader’s go-to phrase.

This cashier has a sense of humor.

Yet another person sharing their go-to customer phrase.

According to this comment, it’s nice to hear a happy story.

That sounds like a great time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.