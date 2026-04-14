Factory Worker Was Told To Photograph Every Boxcar After Loading It For A New Reporting Rule, But His Boss Decided To Moon The Camera In Every Shot And Ended Up Getting Fired

It’s clear that some policies are put in place without much consideration at all.

So, what would you think if your company suddenly required you to take photos of every completed job as proof you followed the rules, even though the photos barely showed anything useful? Would you just go along with it? Or would you make a point about how silly the requirement was?

In the following story, a man’s old boss finds himself in this scenario and gets fired for choosing the latter. Here’s what happened.

My old boss used to work at a job where he loaded boxcars. My old boss used to work loading boxcars. I don’t know how universal this is, but at the factory yard they were working in, they had a specific way to prevent loads from shifting in transit: they would fill all the empty space with custom-cut cardboard structures or boxes. One day, though, they were told they had a new reporting requirement. They would have to take a picture of each boxcar with the door open, after packing it, and those pictures would have to be submitted to some federal agency or other.

While he can see why they wanted the photos, the employees found it to be pointless.

Like, honestly, I can see some good reasons for wanting people to take those pictures, but I guess at the time it just seemed dumb to my boss and his boss at the time, because the point was to make sure they were doing it right, but even with the door open, you could only see a tiny fraction of the boxcar. He was going to roll with it, but his boss had something else in mind. So they load up the first boxcar post-regulation, and his boss gives him the camera, sets up the shot, then, before giving the go-ahead to take the picture, he goes over to the boxcar, drops his trousers, and moons the camera.

He might have regretted this.

He did that for every boxcar that day. Obviously, the company fired him/”gave him an early retirement”, since he was pretty close to retiring already. But they had to submit that batch of pictures for the day because they were the only ones they had, and as far as that part went, there was zero regulatory fallout because the pictures were technically in compliance with the regulation. There was also a guy showing his whole *** and possibly other parts in every shot.

Yikes! That’s one way to get fired really fast.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what the guy did.

They sure didn’t.

That’s funny.

Here’s someone with a different idea.

This could be the reason for the photos.

He really hated that policy because losing your job over it is a little silly.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.