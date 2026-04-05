Family Lives In A House That Is Not Part Of An HOA, But A Neighbor Is Still Collecting Money For The Upkeep Of Nonexistent Common Area

Imagine buying a house that is not part of an HOA. What would you do if a neighbor acted as if there were an HOA and tried to collect money to pay for the upkeep of “common area” that doesn’t even exist? Would you go along with it or refuse?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation, but that’s far from the only crazy thing about this neighborhood.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for not contributing to my neighborhoods nonexistent hoa? My husband and I have been living in this tiny neighborhood that does not have an hoa. When we bought this house from the original owner, she says that there is no hoa. I spoke to the county and they ALSO said this neighborhood is NOT a hoa.

The neighbors sound crazy.

I’m trying to understand my neighbors when they post a tiny piece of paper on my door asking for money to keep the street lights on and the “common areas” mowed. There are no “common areas” within the neighborhood. In the past, my neighbors were convinced that the yard on the side of my house was meant for the public and the rest of the neighborhood, “that’s why there’s gravel on the side of your house.” I’ve had to explain to my neighbors time and time again that is not a public space and it is MY PROPERTY.

There are more problems than just the note on the door.

I placed fence pickets and small reflectors on the side of my property and one of my neighbors ran them over because it was “blinding” him. I had to go back and forth with the county to request for the property line for my entire neighborhood, only to find more information my lovely neighbors lack. Some of the houses were built backwards, so they don’t have a front yard. Someone’s front yard is part of my side yard! Coming back to my original issue, am I a jerk for not giving my neighbors $110? I feel like this is equivalent to panhandling.

This neighborhood sounds messed up! I would not pay the $110, and I would put a fence around my entire property with security cameras.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Scam alert.

It’s definitely a scam.

Here’s a suggestion on how to mess with them.

Here’s a suggestion to warn the neighbors and call the police.

The neighbors should not be allowed to get away with this!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.