For The First Time In Six Years, The World’s Largest Acidic Geyser Has Awoken In Spectacular Fashion

Whether you live in the US or you have plans to visit some day, the chances are one National Park is top of your must-visit list: Yellowstone.

Yellowstone National Park receives over four million visitors every year for a good reason.

Not only is it home to over 10,000 hydrothermal features, 500 geysers, and a massive diverse collection of plants, animals and birds, let us not forget that it is also a huge (and active) supervolcano.

And though it hasn’t erupted for 70,000 years (and its last major eruption was around 640,000 years ago), there are constant reminders that at Yellowstone National Park, you’re likely to witness geophysics in action.

And according to a recent update from the US Geological Survey, recent visitors to Yellowstone National Park have not been left disappointed, with the world’s largest acidic geyser erupting spectacularly.

Known as Echinus Geyser, and part of the Norris Geyser Basin, it hasn’t actually erupted since December 2020 – and even before that, the geyser was undergoing something of a quiet period.

But then, in earlier this year, something changed, as the USGS explain in the update:

“In early February 2026, repeated surges of the geyser began—as before, with the surface becoming agitated and releasing more water down the runoff channel. The first eruption since 2020 occurred on February 7, followed by additional eruptions on February 9, 12, and 15. Starting on February 16, eruptions began occurring every 2 to 5 hours. These eruptions last 2–3 minutes and reach about 6–10 meters (20–30 feet) in height. After eruption, the water level decreases significantly and doesn’t return to normal for about an hour.”

The geyser is both acidic and extremely hot, so it goes without saying that you wouldn’t want to enter its waters. But so long as you stick to the purpose-built boardwalks and follow the instructions of park officials, the spectacle is safe to view.

However, given its patterns over recent years, it is likely that this period of activity will be followed by a period of dormancy, as the team continued:

“Will the eruptions continue into the summertime, allowing visitors to use the seating and viewing areas around the geyser for their intended purpose? It’s probably not too likely given the geyser’s tendency to wake up for a month or two before going back to sleep, and there were no eruptions during the last few days of February so it might already have gone quiet. But change is constant at Norris Geyser Basin, so perhaps the show will continue into the summer! Fingers crossed…”

Regardless, there is always plenty to see at Yellowstone National Park.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about the mysterious “pyramids” discovered in Antarctica. What are they?