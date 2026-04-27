Gas Station Employee Comes In To Find A Customer Paid For Gas With Sixteen Rolls Of Pennies And Walked Out Before They Were Counted, Leaving Them To Deal With A Short Till

Most transactions are quick and simple, but every now and then, one customer can create a problem that lingers long after they leave.

So, what would you do if someone paid for their gas using a stack of hand-rolled pennies, then walked out before anyone even counted them? Would you refuse the sale? Or would you go ahead and let her pump the gas?

In the following story, one gas station attendant witnesses a coworker accept the change. Here’s the story.

We are not a coinstar. We are not a bank. This happened on a coworker’s shift a couple of days ago and has snowballed into throwing every shift since into literal **** when it comes to counting on and off our till. Anyways, a couple of days ago I got in to start my shift and the girl who is about to get off just casually says, “Oh by the way, this lady came in and bought $8 of gas in just pennies.” I said, “I’m sorry, what? Did it occur to you to refuse the sale?”

Frustrated, he told her how to handle it next time.

“Oh no, she set the rolled coins down and walked right out after saying she wanted the gas and which pump she was on.” Lo and behold, there were sixteen hand-rolled rolls of pennies on TOP of the safe (which means they hadn’t been counted), and so I just repeated my mantra: “We are not a Coinstar. We are not a bank.” I also added, “What you should have done was set the pennies to the side and not processed the transaction, and when she came back in to ask why her gas wasn’t pumping, handed her back her change.”

They finally figured out what to do with all the pennies.

That was a fun call to my manager to explain what happened and no one seems to know what to do with the pennies now because we lack the ability to just drop them into the safe and obviously our till isn’t big enough for SIXTEEN rolls of pennies. We did finally get around to counting them, turns out we were shorted ~$0.25). Who the **** thinks they can just walk into a gas station anyway and pay in pennies?!

Wow! The woman should’ve gone to Coinstar herself!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

This person almost got ripped off on a roll of quarters.

According to this comment, they changed out $105 in change for bills.

This would’ve made most people mad.

Here’s a funny thought.

She should’ve at least counted the pennies on her own.

Next time, she needs to refuse.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.