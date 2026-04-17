Grandma Ordered A Meal Off The Kids Menu, But When It Came Time For The Dessert Portion, The Waitress Said She Didn’t Get The Ice Cream Since She Wasn’t A Kid, So The Family Complained To The Manager

When you order a meal at a restaurant, you are entitled to get all the food that comes with that meal.

What would you do if the meal your grandma ordered was supposed to come with ice cream, but the waitress refused to bring it since it was only for kids?

That is what happened to the family in this story, so they called the manager over to complain and make sure she got what she paid for.

AITAH for calling the manager and making a scene when waitress refused to bring ice cream for my grandmother It has become a family discussion and would like to see what you all think.

Sounds like a good time for everyone.

So for context, it was my cousin’s birthday and she invited us and the rest of the family to have dinner at this steakhouse restaurant that has really good bread to celebrate. This was on a Thursday so we ended up arriving to the restaurant at around 8. We were a fairly big party of 14 people, there were 2 kids amongst our party.

Some waitresses don’t like large groups. But they should still be professional.

Anyways, when we arrived and took a seat at our table, our waitress arrives and we start giving her our orders. Right off the bat she seemed to come in with a very curt and downer attitude, as if she was just tired of everything and was not too happy about getting our table especially near closing time (9:30). When asked about the bread she gave us a very dry response and said “We don’t have any bread anymore we run out”.

I can see why this would be disappointing.

While it was something my cousin was really wanting to get, we stayed and proceeded to put in our orders since we were already there. My grandma, who is 81, can no longer eat big plates (which most of the menu contained) and there were no meals or menu for seniors/elderly people as some restaurants tend to offer.

Nothing wrong with that.

So, we asked for a dish that was from the kids menu since those were smaller plates and the best suited for her (do want to mention that it did state that the kids menu was for children 12 and under). However, the waitress did not indicate an issue and wrote down our order for her. So we assumed all was good.

I bet they are getting hungry.

Some time passes and we are all having a good time despite the waitress taking forever to bring in our food. Mind you the restaurant wasn’t at all packed for the same reason it was pretty late.

Dessert is the best part of any meal.

So, when we get to the part where we are starting to finish our food, the 2 kids in our party were asking for the ice cream (the meals from the kids menu came with complimentary ice cream). Remembering that my grandma had also ordered a kids meal, we asked the waitress for the ice cream as well. My grandma initially said she didn’t really want the ice cream, but she changed her mind when we said that she could just give it to one of the kids (she adores her grandchildren).

Wow, rude.

But the waitress said “No, she’s not a little girl. She can’t have any”. At that moment I saw the baffled and irked faces of my aunt, mom and brother.

While some chuckled a bit at her abrupt response (thought she was joking at first), she did say it in a very corrective, condescending tone, which those of us who heard her took issue with.

That was definitely inappropriate.

As she walked away to get our checks and process payments, my brother commented that the way she responded was rude and that my grandma had the right to get her ice cream as it was part of her meal. To shorten what happened next, I called waitress and brother insisted that my grandma should get her ice cream because it came with her order.

If the meal was for kids only, she should have said that up front.

Waitress said she couldn’t because the menu said it was for kids only. My brother then said that if that was the case why did she take her order in the first place and that my grandma was paying full price for that meal( therefore entitled to get the included ice cream). So, then I asked to speak to the manger. Manger came and seemed to side with waitress at first, but brother kept his stance and said that ultimately it made no sense for the waitress to not honor the ice cream but still charge us full price.

The brother was handling it on his own.

Some other people seem to notice that something was up but did not interfere. After some back and forth the manager agreed to bring her the ice cream and told the waitress to do so. She brought it but as she saw that my grandma instead just passed it on to the kids, she gave us an annoyed stare. AITA?

No, that waitress was in the wrong. If they ordered a meal that came with ice cream, they are entitled to it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yeah, this commenter makes a good point.

This person thinks they were out of line.

They did have it clearly marked on the menu.

This is quite an assumption.

I wouldn’t have pushed for it either.

If they let her order the kids meal, she should get the full kids meal.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.