Group Captain Answers A Question From A Group Member Incorrectly, But He Gets Really Upset When The Second In Command Corrects Him

Imagine volunteering for an organization, and there’s a group chat that all of the volunteers use to ask and answer questions and share information. If the group leader answered a question incorrectly and you knew the correct answer, would you message him privately, or would you share the correct answer with the entire group?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she chooses the second option. She had no idea her decision would make the leader so upset!

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for answering a question in a group chat, making my supervisor look dumb? I 33f am second in command at a very small and rural ambulance service. It is strictly volunteer consists of about 10 members. We use a group chat to send communications frequently.

We will call him Bill, our captain, sent out a messaging updating the group on a county meeting him and I attended.

One member had a question.

A member asked if the meetings were public. Bill answered that no they are private and always have been. A second member questioned Bills answer, stating that she thought that the meeting were public. This led to Bill responding “I’ve been to alot of meetings and never once has there been anyone that was not affiliated with an agency or a board member”.

She found out that Bill was wrong.

Later that same night while I work I actually ran into a board member and was able to clarify that the meetings are indeed public. I send out a quick text stating “I spoke to Board member while doing a transport tonight. He did confirm that the meetings are open to the public. Why there is never any public in attendance, I have no clue 🤷🏻‍♀️”. This morning, while trying to sleep after my night shift, I woke up to repeated phone calls and a text from my captian.

Bill was really upset about her message in the group chat.

Here is a copy and paste of the message: “Thinking about hanging it up at ambulance tired of fighting with people to run calls and I don’t appreciate basically be called a liar in front of the whole crew so if you all think you can run things and know better than me and what I’ve seen with meetings you could of let me find out when I had my one on one with a board member instead of making me out as you did”. I called him back and he chewed me out saying that answering the question in the group chat made him look like a fool and I should have messaged him privately instead so he could have told the group, not me. I responded that I don’t get paid to do any of this and absolutely will not tolerate being talked to like this. He’s now not talking to me. So was AITA?

Wow! I think he overreacted, but would it have been better if she messaged him privately instead of messaging the entire group?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person thinks Bill is clearly insecure.

A man shares how he would’ve responded if he were in Bill’s position.

This person calls Bill out on trying to be a know it all.

Another person thinks Bill is letting his ego get in the way.

She was only trying to help.

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