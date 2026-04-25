He Says His Job Is Very Unimportant But That He Makes A Lot Of Money, So He Thinks That More Critical Jobs Should Be Paid More

The global economy is an extremely complex thing that is hard to understand and in many cases, it seems like it just isn’t fair.

The person in this story says that his job is unimportant but that he makes a ton of money, and that his boss makes even more.

What he doesn’t seem to understand is that jobs pay more based on how difficult or how rare a skill is rather than how important it is.

The most worthless jobs with the least responsibility make the most money My ultimate boss is worth a roughly 800 millions. He inherited the ownership of the company.

Good for him! His parents undoubtedly worked hard for that life for their child.

He spends most of his time sailing the seven seas. He basically comes back on land when elections are closing in, then spends time and money to boost right wing politicians. Otherwise he does nothing. Oh, he is sometimes present in teleconferences “boosting morale”.

Handling corruption in developing countries sounds like a very important job.

My actual boss makes something like 30 grands a month, plus whatever passive income he has. His job is mainly sucking up to the board, telling the ultimate boss how awesome he is and handling corruption in developing countries. (For business deals.) Now, I agree the last thing might actually take some skill, but is utterly immoral.

Sounds like a great job, if you can get it.

I make about the same amount as a general practitioner (medical doctor) in a month before taxes. My job mainly involves doing nothing but appearing busy. Occasionally I whip up analytics and data that make my boss seem good to the board. Maybe once a year I do a similar job to the ultimate boss.

It takes all kinds of jobs to keep the world running.

These things are important on paper, but useless in practice, both for the corporate ventures and the world at large. My job is useless and worth nothing to the society. I don’t feel bad sucking the corporate tit for nothing. Most of my life I was desperately poor and taking back something just equalizes the scales.

Different jobs require different levels of skill, so they get different amounts of pay.

What is wrong is how these incomes compare to the people who do things that actually matter and have actual responsibilities. I make at least twice the money compared to highly trained nurses or pharmacists whose work actually saves lives. If they make a mistake, someone might die. If I make a mistake, nothing happens.

This guy does not seem to understand how the world works.

I make at least thrice the money compared to firemen and paramedics, who risk their lives to save others. They might actually die in their job. I make at least 4-5 times the money truckers, sanitation workers, teachers, food workers get. If a trucker or a bus driver messes up, dozens of people might die in a crash.

But millions of people can do those jobs.

Sanitation workers actually fight epidemics every day. If a food worker messes up, you might die from botulism or something. Do I even need to talk about teachers and how much responsibility they carry for our future? I have no idea how I compare to social workers or daycare people or research scientists or many other jobs, but I’m certain they all make a lot less than I do while doing critical things for society.

I wonder what he did to get that job.

Meanwhile my job gives me a better life with less responsibility, not to even mention what my boss and the ultimate boss/owner get. This is so messed up. When did the economical value of work become the opposite of what value the job actually gives to the society?

This person has a fundamental misunderstanding of what sets pay in the world and why. It is all too common, sadly.

Let’s see what the other people in the comments have to say about this story.

I can see why this commenter would be frustrated.

Capitalism is fair, but brutal.

Not all jobs are important in the same ways.

Essential doesn’t always mean they deserve more money.

Lots of CEOs are pushing AI hard.

Do these people understand how the economy works?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.