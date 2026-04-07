High-Achieving Woman Gave Up Her Job To Stay Close To Her Family, So When Her Immature Sister Kept Taunting Her For Being Unemployed, She Hit Back With A Brutal Reminder She Probably Wouldn’t Even Make It To College

Nothing tests a person’s patience like struggling in real time while someone with no responsibilities treats it like comedy hour.

One high achieving woman sacrificed her high paying job to stay close to her family, but her sister kept taking cheap shots at her for being unemployed.

So finally she decided to remind her that at least she had made it to her dream college and graduated, while her immature sister was still acting like adulthood was optional.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my little sister “At least I get to graduate college” after she would constantly rub it in my face that I’m unemployed?? I, (24F), am your typical breadwinner of a toxic Asian family. Since back in my preschool up to my college years, I have viewed life as a race: graduate all school levels with honors, get all the scholarships I could get, and finish every milestone at the right time.

She thinks this way because that’s how her parents thought.

At least that’s what I’ve been strictly told/programmed by my parents, family members, and their close church friends. I am now currently the burned-out, always-in-survival-mode child.

Her sister, however, couldn’t have been more different.

My upbringing is the complete opposite of my sister’s upbringing.

My sister (18) was spoiled rotten by my parents and aunts. Resulting in her today still thinking she could get anything she wants.

This has left her sister at a serious disadvantage.

Additional to this, she doesn’t even know how to do basic house chores, e.g., sweeping, washing dishes, folding newly washed clothes, vacuuming, or even fixing her own bed after waking up. Heck, she can’t even file documents for getting certain government IDs. All of these, she would rely on me or my dad/mom to do it for her. (Mom would give in and would still do it for her.) And if it’s not a school day, she’d spend the rest of the day on her phone and in bed.

As a result, her sister is completely unmotivated in school.

She also doesn’t do her assignments and needs constant help in writing essays since back in her junior high school up to her senior year, to the point that her essays are either written by me or ChatGPT. I have always been reminding her ever since she’s 14 that she’s growing up and that she needs to learn these things. But she would just always brush me off, or even my mom/dad/aunts.

So things got even worse when she faced a career shakeup.

My last straw happened a few days after I resigned from my current job. I have been working in this laboratory for 2 yrs, and it is paying me a good sum of money, enough to pay all of our bills, buy maintenance meds for my mom and dad, and still have extra for the things we want to buy for ourselves. However, this company/lab will be relocating to their other branch across the country. The company told us that they’d accommodate the flight to and fro and that there will be dorms for us employees, which are free from any bills.

So she had a difficult choice to make.

But I really can’t afford to stay that far away from my parents, as they’re already old and sometimes need moderate assistance around the house. So I did what I have to do and resigned from the job. Now, I have been unemployed for a good one month and a half and was applying nonstop for several companies. Got a total of 17 interviews in two weeks but haven’t heard anything from even one of those companies.

This has been an extremely difficult process for her.

This was practically a punch in the gut for me, as I had no problems in applying for my first job after I graduated. Also, money is also getting a bit tight, as I am still the one paying for the bills and groceries.

Her sister has taken the chance to tease her mercilessly about it.

For all of the days of me being unemployed, my sister would have these constant jabs against me, saying things like: “So this is what it feels like to be unemployed,” “Does this mean that you get to sleep for more than 8 hrs,” “I guess you sleep more often now, huh?” “How does it feel to not have money?” “How’s the unemployment going?” “It’s easy to always be in the house, doesn’t it?” etc.

She tried to brush it off at first.

She would say these with a smug face and a giggly tone. At first, I thought that she was just joking and all, but the things she would say were coming more often. It would make you think/feel that she’s not joking anymore.

But lately, it’s gotten harder and harder.

And it is truly ticking me off. She obviously can’t see the struggle in this situation, like changing how to budget the declining money, the anxiety of being unemployed while seeing my close friends have a job, the pressure of not having a job after being seen as the golden child, family members or family friends being all nosy, the pressure of providing for this family, the fatigue of doing multiple interviews in a day, my late-night silent crying, and the overall mental strain of being at your lowest point in life but can’t afford to stop pushing forward. I even have to sell some of my precious books to gain a little money (a bookworm’s pain).

So finally, she lost her cool.

I retaliated by telling her, “At least I get to go to my dream college and had a double scholarship. At least I get to graduate. What about you? Are you even gonna go to a college??” Her face dropped, her energy changed, and she walked out rolling her eyes at me, clearly ticked off.

This sister had it comin’ big time.

Did Reddit agree?

This commenter thinks this high achiever should have taken a different path.

This commenter points out that maybe this ungrateful family doesn’t even deserve her help.

This user drives this same point even further.

It’s time to stop enabling her sister’s learned helplessness.

After carrying her family on her shoulders for so long, she finally got tired of being the punchline.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.