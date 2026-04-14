HOA Member Walks Their Dog While Delivering Notices To Homeowners, But One Homeowner’s Dog Goes Crazy Every Time Another Dog Is At The Door

Imagine owning a dog, and your dog is perfectly calm inside the house. But then someone drops something off at your door while walking their dog, and your dog is suddenly barking and going crazy since there’s a dog outside. Would you be annoyed at your dog or at the person walking their dog?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation, and they’re annoyed at the person walking their dog.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO because my HOA delivers notices with their dog I live in a HOA. The HOA people will deliver printed letters by taping them to my front door. For some reason during the holiday season they bring them every 2 weeks. It’s for like cookie exchanges and stuff. Lately the delivery person has been bringing their dog when delivering notices.

OP’s dog goes crazy when there’s another dog at the door.

My dogs normally bark when someone is at the door, like the mailman… but I’ve learned they go insane when someone brings their pet to the other side of the glass. I have to stop what I’m doing to get control of them because hes out there with his dog taping stuff to my house. What are your thoughts on people bringing their pets to your front door? I dont know if I’m just grumpy or if thats actually a weird thing to do.

I don’t think it’s wrong for the person delivering notices to walk their dog at the same time, but I can definitely understand how annoying it is for this homeowner.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this situation.

I tend to agree with this comment.

Another dog owner weighs in.

This comment is dripping with sarcasm.

Everybody thinks this dog owner is overreacting.

This is a case of an untrained dog.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.