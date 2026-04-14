HOA President Was Forced To Enforce A Ridiculous Rule Requiring Homeowners To Get Permission To Plant Flowers, So He Created A Loophole That Made The Rule Impossible To Enforce

HOA rules have a reputation for being painfully strict, even when the rule itself makes no sense.

So when an HOA president was forced to enforce a bizarre rule requiring homeowners to apply for permission just to plant flowers, he had to find a creative way around the builder’s ridiculous paperwork.

Keep reading for the full story!

Piggybacking on other HOA posts! I’m on my HOA’s board of directors. (Okay, I’m the president.) So our governing documents list any external change that requires an application. Fences, sheds, tree removal, things like that. Oh, and flowers. Even annuals.

This HOA President states that often the board themselves has their hands tied when it comes to frivolous rules.

The Board didn’t write the governing docs (the builder did), but we’re still legally obligated to uphold them, no matter how ridiculous we find them.

Making amendments to the rules often comes with tons of red tape.

We can change them, but #1. it’s a big expense (lawyers want $$ for some reason), and #2. we have to get 66% of homeowners to agree to the change. We can’t even get 25 people to a meeting, and we have 230+ homes. Needless to say, it ain’t happening anytime soon. Did I mention the Board thinks it’s a stupid rule? Unfortunately, we can’t just ignore the rule if we don’t like it.

Homeowners often assume the worst.

That can lead to homeowners saying things like “selective enforcement” and “Neighbor Z planted flowers without permission, so I don’t need permission to build a full-size Bird of Prey replica in my backyard.” So ****ed if we do, ****ed if we don’t. Unless…

There is one way.

In most HOAs, homeowners can request a variance if the rule creates an undue hardship, or if a homeowner wants to install something in a setback or easement, etc. The HOA doesn’t have to approve it, but the option exists. Cue maniacal cackling.

So this HOA President put a malicious compliance plot into action.

I hatched a plan. An evil plan. I created an online survey where homeowners could request a variance to the application requirement for flowers. Everyone who signed up received a digital waiver request, which was then forwarded to the Board.

The HOA President shares the reasoning.

“I believe this restriction is unnecessary and overly burdensome as the exterior of my Lot will not change, just the flowers in the flower beds. I agree to submit applications for all other items in the governing documents.” I wanted to include something about the builders being poopy-heads, but I saved that for a different day.

The survey ended up getting a great turnout.

About 40 homeowners requested the waiver/variance, which the Board granted en masse. What do we have here? 20% of homeowners who don’t have to follow a rule? Guess that makes the rule unenforceable for everyone. Flowers for you, and you, and you! 🌸

It’s interesting to hear a story from the HOA’s perspective for once!

What did Reddit think?

This person wouldn’t even consider living in a neighborhood with an HOA.

If only all HOAs were this chill.

This fellow HOA member asserts that not all HOAs are so bad.

This commenter concurs.

In the end, homeowners got their flowers, and the HOA didn’t have to fight a pointless battle.

Everyone wins!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.