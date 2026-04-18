Homeowner Receives A Letter Saying Cars Can’t Be Parked On The Street Due to Road Construction, But They Get Fined When They Move Their Car To The Driveway

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s going to be road resurfacing, and no cars can be parked on the street while this work is being done. If you usually parked your car on the street, where would you park during the road construction?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation. He thought he had come up with a solution, but that ended badly. The next idea wasn’t much better.

Keep reading for all the details.

Some parking fines? Fine, some parking. This was a year or two ago, the house I was living in has a garage but has been converted to a workshop so I always had to park on the street. I got a letter from the council to say they they were going to be doing road resurfacing for all the streets in the area and all cars had to be off the road so that they could replace all the bitumen. The problem was that they didn’t say what streets or in what order that they where doing them in.

OP tried to park where the car wouldn’t be in the way.

So me trying to be considerate, I moved my car off the road and parked in my old driveway between the road and the footpath. I made sure I was not blocking the footpath or on the grass nature strip. The very next day I noticed a parking ticket on my car, the reason printed on the fine was vague mentioning obstruction of access so I rang the council.

OP explained the situation.

The conversation went as follows: Me: “Hi, I received a parking fine that I don’t think is valid, can I get some more information about the road rule violation so that I can contest it and have it cancelled.” Council person: “Your car was in the way, it should have been parked on the road” Me: “I moved it off the street as per your request to clear the road and I only parked it in my driveway so that it wasn’t on the bitumen as you hadn’t given any indication on which roads where going to be resurfaced”

Finally, a clear answer.

Council person: “Then it should have been on a different road” Me: “Which one? I don’t want to be in the way while you are resurfacing” Council: “Are you dumb?! If we are working on your street, Maybe you could park on Smith street.”

But that wasn’t really a great idea.

So that’s exactly what I did. Apparently that’s also what the three other people did who also got tickets. Now Smith street has three patches of old bitumen where there council workers had to carefully resurface around the cars that where parked exactly where we where told.

All they did was follow the council person’s direction!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I hope not.

Here’s a vote for getting the ticket overturned.

I don’t understand either.

It couldn’t hurt to try.

When the rules aren’t clear, it’s hard to follow them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.