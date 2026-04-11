Customer Walks In With A Cart Full Of Items At Closing Time And Pays With Coupons, So The Cashier Has To Work An Extra 50 Minutes

Imagine being happy that it’s almost the end of your work day, but then a one customer walks in. Cart full. Hundreds of items.

Isn’t that every cashier’s nightmare?

In this story, a cashier has to deal with this exact scenario, and it kept getting worse and worse.

Keep reading for all the details.

Got stuck ringing up a 136-item, $760 dollar order for 35 minutes AFTER the cashier shift at my grocery store was supposed to end. I work as a cashier at a local grocery store chain. My shift yesterday was SUPPOSED to end at 10:15 P.M. The store closes at 10 P.M., and if there aren’t any customers remaining in the store after 10 you’re allowed to clean your register and go home a little early.

I thought to myself “who knows, maybe I’ll get lucky tonight. Would be nice.”

She didn’t get lucky.

My manager walks up to me, me being the only cashier left in the store at 10, and says “sorry, there are still 5 customers left in the store :/” and I think “damn, oh well, maybe I’ll still get out on time.” The subtle foreshadowing continues. The first 3 remaining customers get through my line pretty quickly and painlessly before 10:15. Then the fourth guy waltzes up with his two kids at EXACTLY 10:15, his cart completely full. Already pretty annoying, but I am confident in my scanning and bagging skills, I usually can get a full cart out of the store decently quickly.

UH OH…

Then I notice what he’s unloading onto the conveyor belt: tens of 1.5 oz. potato chip bags from the other registers. Dozens of various pills and medicines. Individual rolls of bandages. Candles. Condiments. Kinder Joy chocolate eggs. Candies you get at the register. All of this is to say, a lot of small items. And keep in mind, the cart was F U L L. 15 minutes of locking in go by, desperately attempting to scan and bag this apocalyptic end-of-shift order made up of 136 goddamn items as quickly as possible. I tell him his price when I finished, ready for him to pay for the order.

Oh no!

He asks me to wait while he pulls out a bag. To my horror, he begins pulling out COUPONS.

There are 2 main kinds of coupons usable at my store with 2 methods of entering them into a register: some have barcodes you can easily scan like a normal product, some only have a 7 digit or so code that have to be tediously manually entered into a keypad. This war criminal pulls out THIRTY NINE MANUAL COUPONS and FIFTY NINE SCANNABLE COUPONS. Somewhere between the 30th and 40th coupon I was so internally livid and baffled by the absurdity of this order from the depths of Hades that I almost started laughing out of pure insanity.

It took a really long time.

One of my managers stood by and watched, bewildered and concerned, personally inspecting that nothing illegal was happening considering all the pharmacy products.

I had to call up another assistant manager to open up another register and help out the 5th customer who finally walked up to check out just so he wasn’t standing around waiting for 20 minutes. Another 15 minutes go by of just entering in $560 of coupons. Finally, he can pay and get out of my LIFE.

But it’s not over yet.

But no, he wasn’t done: SEVEN DIFFERENT PAYMENT METHODS. He had SIX gift/debit cards he wanted to use, each of which already partially empty and containing $7 to $10 each, and I had to wait for him to swipe each one and for my slow scuffed oh-my-god-get-me-the-hell-outta-here register computer to individually factor each card into the price. FINALLY, he paid the rest in cash and I was f r e e . It was 10:50 P.M. The receipt was taller than I was.

It was a nightmare scenario.

Any one of these frustrating qualities of the order (136 items to scan, 39 manually entered coupon codes, 59 scanned coupons, started after closing, started after my shift ended, 7 payment methods) would have made me hella annoyed. But ALL AT ONCE????????? I don’t know what elder god I incurred the wrath of to end up in this situation, but I hope they have been appeased. 🤮

YIKES! That sounds like a lot of work!

The customer was really inconsiderate to show up at the end of the day with that huge and complicated order.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user thinks this person’s behavior was really rude!

This user thinks the manager should have done something about this situation.

This user knows there should be a fine for after time.

This user knows hell is filled with people like these!

This user also hates it when customers come in at closing time!

What an annoying customer!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.