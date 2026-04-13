Husband Knocks Over Carefully Grown Seedlings And Blames Their Placement, So She Tells Him He Can Fix The Damage Himself

There’s nothing quite like finally getting something delicate just right…only for it to be wiped out in seconds.

After weeks of trial and error, she had her seedlings thriving—finally sprouting new leaves in the one spot in the house that worked: the kitchen island. Not ideal, sure, but effective. Then one rushed morning later, it’s all gone. Knocked over, poorly “fixed,” and left to wither.

And instead of just owning it? Her husband suggests it’s partly her fault for putting them there—and that they should “work together” to find a new spot. Yeah…that didn’t land well.

AITA for asking my husband to fix his own mistake? I’ve been growing small seedlings as a learning tool for a class I’m taking in university. Over the last two months, I’ve been learning everything from scratch, figuring out how much water, light, heat, etc these tiny things need. The only place I’ve found where they actually grow past the cotyledons and develop a second set of leaves is unfortunately on our kitchen island. They’re growing in a small petri dish, I water them 2x/day, shift them around as the sun moves, and finally got to see the start of a second set of leaves yesterday.

What an accomplishment!

Today I woke up to a petri dish full of loose dirt. In his morning rush to make food, my husband had knocked the petri dish off of the island, and scooped all the dirt back in haphazardly, then left. I woke up ~4 hours later, and by this point the plants had already withered from being buried under the dirt. I expressed my hurt, my husband apologized, and then implied it was my fault for having the plants on the island. I explained that I understand it’s not a convenient spot, but that this is the only place they actually grow.

How wildly frustrating.

He’s now saying we need to work together on finding a new spot for them. This is far from the first time his carelessness has destroyed something I care about. Because of that, I told him that no, we don’t need to do anything. That if he intends in moving them, he gets to ensure the new spot suits their needs. AITA for refusing to engage in problem solving over a problem I don’t think I created?

The general consensus: collaboration is great, until it becomes a way to share blame for something you didn’t do.

This person says NTA at all.

This person has a lot of questions.

And this person says it’s only semi the husband’s fault…

Some say teamwork makes the dream work and others say if you knocked it over, you fix it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.