IT Tech Got Tired Of A New Supervisor Skipping The Ticket System And Running To His Office For “Emergency” Fixes, So He Started Fixing Her Computer Remotely And Told Her To Stop Trying To Get Him Alone Or He’d Go To HR

There’s nothing worse than dealing with someone who thinks every little computer glitch is an emergency.

So, what would you do if a brand-new supervisor kept calling your team for “urgent” issues, then sprinted downstairs to demand immediate help in person, just because she thought her title made her special? Would you keep dropping everything to help her? Or would you find a way to shut it down for good?

In the following story, one tech support worker finds himself in this exact predicament. Here’s what he did.

Liz I don’t like you like that This happened during my tenure as a T1 at a mid-sized call center in 2001. Like most call centers, a ticket was required for any IT problem, mainly because we had around 500 users online at any one time. Most of the users understood this and followed the rules pretty well. Except for the new supervisors. Most were in their early 20s, and it was usually their first time in any type of position of power (hey, they now have an inbox/outbox and their own stapler, they must be important).

Liz’s problems were always pretty simple to fix.

Liz lived up to this to a ridiculous degree. Every problem led to a panicked call to us, followed by a dash to our office when told to open a ticket. “This has to be fixed right now,” she would wail, “I’m a supervisor”. Since most of her problems would be resolved with a couple of key strokes, I decided to nip this problem in the bud. As soon as she called, I knew I had a couple of minutes as she made a mad dash down the stairs to pound on our door to plead her case in person.

The other guys loved helping her.

Now, Liz was just a stunningly good-looking girl, so most of my co-workers, also in their 20s and as awkwardly nerdy as you would imagine, would jump to help her. I, however, was in my early 40s and fortunately immune to her looks. So I took to using remote desktop to fix her problem while I knew she was heading towards our office (locking her computer was not necessary, I guess). I would begrudgingly follow her upstairs to “see” the problem, which was already fixed.

Fed up, he decided to make things a little awkward.

She would swear it hadn’t been doing whatever before and that it must have fixed itself. After about the fifth time I did this, I dropped this on her. “Liz, I’m a happily married man, and I just don’t like you like that. If you don’t stop trying to get me alone like this, I’m going to have to go to HR.” Liz started using the help desk after that, and my co-workers and I shared a laugh every time one of her tickets came in.

Too funny! That’s a great way to get her to back off.

Let’s check out what the folks at Reddit think about what he did here.

The story reminds this woman of a previous job.

Some men never learn.

This girl got a different response.

Here’s someone with jokes.

That was quite unorthodox.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.