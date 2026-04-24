April 24, 2026 at 3:47 am

Little Girl Spent The Day Being Bullied And Excluded By Her Older Sibling, So She Retaliated When He Least Expected It

by Benjamin Cottrell

two boys fighting over a stuffed animal

Pexels/Reddit

Older siblings who relentlessly pick on younger ones tend to forget that little kids have very little to lose.

When an older sibling kept teasing his sister and telling her video games were for boys, he eventually laid back on the floor and closed his eyes for a rest.

But what this younger sister did next no one quite expected.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Sibling rivalry as told by my mom

So I have two older brothers, but this is about my oldest brother — we’ll call him Corey.

Corey was always a bully to me.

He actually pushed me down the stairs in my walker as a baby (I was totally fine), and he never quite backed down on being the big, strong, always-in-charge older sibling.

This particular day had been a bit of a rough one for everyone.

This happened when I was probably 4, so he was around 9. He had been particularly snappy at me on this day.

He was playing a video game and told me I couldn’t play because it was for boys and I wouldn’t be able to figure it out, and all that stuff.

So he’s sitting on the floor playing for a bit, and then laid back on the floor and put his hands under his head to support it and closed his eyes — taking a little break or whatever.

So this kid went totally lethal.

I waltzed right over there and stomped on his face, breaking his nose.

Oops. 😅

Maybe, after all these years, Corey had it comin’!

What did Reddit make of all this?

Some kids don’t realize just how mean they were until adulthood.

Screenshot 2026 03 19 at 5.54.12 PM Little Girl Spent The Day Being Bullied And Excluded By Her Older Sibling, So She Retaliated When He Least Expected It

Half the battle of being a kid is getting someone to believe your version of events.

Screenshot 2026 03 19 at 5.54.42 PM Little Girl Spent The Day Being Bullied And Excluded By Her Older Sibling, So She Retaliated When He Least Expected It

Her brother’s teasing definitely gave her a grit she won’t easily lose.

Screenshot 2026 03 19 at 5.56.35 PM Little Girl Spent The Day Being Bullied And Excluded By Her Older Sibling, So She Retaliated When He Least Expected It

This kid didn’t start the fight, but she sure did finish it!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

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