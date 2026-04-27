Man Deals With Loud Neighbors Who Party And Fight, So He Recorded The Noise And Played It Back At Full Volume Early In The Morning

Living next to loud neighbors can wear you down fast, especially when the same chaos plays out the same way over and over again.

So, what would you do if the people next door kept arguing and blasting music late into the night when you had to work the next morning? Would you invest in earplugs and soundproofing material? Or would you find a clever way to give them a taste of their own medicine?

In the following story, one man deals with this exact scenario and opts for the latter. Here’s what he did.

noise complaint but make it autobiographical I had the misfortune of living next to loud neighbors once upon a time. At least once a week, they would drink, crank music, yell, ***-***, and then, like clockwork, start fighting around 1 am. She would be screaming at him to leave while smashing bottles on the driveway. Once he had left, she would crank ‘Man! I feel like a woman!’ and scream/sing along to idk, signal her newfound (but always short-lived) freedom or something. Always in that order, always when I had work the next day.

Fed up, he decided to record her.

I’ve never been one for confrontation, but I was definitely in my petty era. One night when I heard the arguing start, I recorded them out of my bedroom window, which was directly above their drinking spot of choice. A few Shania renditions later, she finally fell asleep around 3 am.

She did not like hearing it played back.

So at 530 am, when I was up and getting ready for work, I opted to skip the dog walk (sorry, dogs) and instead set up the big speaker I hadn’t wanted my partner to buy at the time up on the fence, facing her bedroom window. I went back inside, locked the doors, and hit play on the recording I had taken of her. Only took a few minutes for her to screech, “What the ****,” and start slamming windows closed. Sadly, their mayhem didn’t stop, but I always felt a bit better that I’d ruined her sleep with her own embarrassing behavior.

Wow! Now that’s some petty and very funny revenge!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what he did.

This seems like another Shania fan.

Some people do lack personal awareness.

Here’s a good question.

For this reader, all it took was getting their phone numbers.

Let’s hope they split up. Otherwise, it’s hard not to pity anyone who has to live next door to them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.