Man Makes His Car As Loud As Possible When Driving Through The Neighborhood, So His Neighbor Calls The Police

Imagine living in a relatively quite neighborhood, but there’s one homeowner who has a really loud car and makes it sound as loud as possible on purpose.

Would you learn to live with it, talk to the the neighbor about the noise or call the police?

In this story, one man finally has enough and calls the police. It didn’t sound very promising on the phone, but they were actually pretty helpful after all.

Let’s see how the story played out.

Drag race in my neighborhood, get your car towed. So I want to preface this that I don’t hate cars with exhausts. I personally enjoy sports cars, rally racing, and have always gone to car meets of all kinds. I was raised around my grandpa’s German auto shop next door to the house I grew up in. But my neighbor is on a whole other level. He has an early 2000s Corvette with the single loudest exhaust I’ve ever heard on a daily driver street car.

It’s pretty bad.

But this jerk floors it up our block, which is a narrow street, and all over our neighborhood. I wouldn’t mind his exhaust if he didn’t rev up to 7000 RPM just to drive up one block. This has been going on for a long time. I finally had enough.

The police weren’t much help.

He was flooring it all over the neighborhood last night. When I called the cops last night, they said there’s nothing they can do unless they see him do it. Like ok. So he did it again this morning and woke me up at 7:15 after I had a horrible night’s sleep. I called the cops again and told them all that’s been happening. They said they’ll send someone but I didn’t hold my breath because I didn’t think they would act quickly.

His mom gave him the scoop.

Then my mom took the dogs for a walk shortly after and saw a tow truck up the street where this dude lives. She’s nosey and loves gossip so she walked up the block to talk to other neighbors. Apparently many of the other neighbors have called to complain about him but nothing has ever been done.

Finally!

The cops found his registration was also very expired. They ended up towing the car! There must have been some other things for them to tow his car so quickly but I can sleep soundly knowing I won’t be hearing him tearing through the neighborhood.

Wow! That neighbor really shouldn’t have been drawing negative attention to himself if his registration was expired!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person can relate to OP’s situation.

This sounds even worse!

There are benefits to having poorly maintained streets.

Here’s the perspective of someone with a loud car.

Nobody likes a loud neighbor.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.