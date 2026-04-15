Man Was Being Bullied In The Army, So He Found A Cheeky Way To Get Back At His Bully In Front Of His Friends

If you were ever bullied in school, you know how difficult it is to find a nonconfrontational way to make them stop.

So this story is pretty unique, since someone used humor to make sure their bully didn’t have a comeback and felt embarrassed in front of their own friends.

It was pretty much an Uno reverse card kind of situation.

Would you have done anything differently?

Keep reading for the full story.

Bully Undone by 70s SitCom After listening to many Petty Revenge stories, I thought this might fit. After graduating high school in the mid-80s, I enlisted in the Army, went to basic training, followed by a yearlong AIT (Advanced Individual Training), believing that high school bullies were behind me. My class was only five students, one of which was my nemesis Billy Ryan Jeffcoat. He would harass me in class with snide comments, threats, tipping books, stealing supplies, etc. and added physical abuse outside of class, targeting me and my small friend group.

It was a classic bully situation.

We were geeks and nerds that played Star Fleet Battles, MERP, GURP, Traveler; listened to Wall of Voodoo; and LARP’d assassin games.

Billy and his tiny group of minions would go out of their way to harass us and make our lives hell. Just like high school, no one seemed to care, everyone knew what was happening but no one acted like they knew. We were all fairly fit, outnumbered the bullies and had basic hand-to-hand training so we thought about getting physical, but we were afraid that we’d be held responsible while Billy would get off Scot-free. So, we did our best to avoid Billy.

But it was getting harder to do so.

My friends were in the hallway one Friday afternoon and about to head out for the evening when Billy’s crew was walking toward us giving me a sinking, “ah, ****” feeling. As Billy got closer, Jack Tripper from Three’s Company popped into my head, so I turn to my closest friend, placed my hands upon his shoulder, kicked up a heel and said, “oh poopy-kins” with a lisp. Out of the corner of my eye, I watched Billy do an abrupt about-face and leave.

So now he had an idea and a plan.

I had a short laugh while my friends were looking at me like, “what the hell was that”, so I explained and added that I had him now. It turned out that in addition to being a Class-A Bully, Billy was also the biggest homophobe I’ve ever met. After that every time I saw Billy, I would act out something with a friend or blow kisses, pucker up, raise my eyebrows or anything I could think of to get under his skin. In class, in the hallways, outside, everywhere. Over time, Billy’s initial embarrassment and irritation turned to anger.

Until things reached a boiling point.

Billy’s last straw was when we were sitting across from each other in class. I don’t remember what he said to me but, I know my response was to pucker up and make a kissing sound while raising my eyebrows. Billy’s response was to come over the table at me, leading me to fall back in my chair, hit the floor, curled up in a ball and laugh so hard I could barely breathe. Billy never made it to me, as our staff sergeant (instructor) grabbed him by his belt and collar tossing him out of the room.

It worked!

The instructor left taking Billy with him, no one ever said anything to me and Billy never returned to that class. I don’t know what happened to him but I saw less of him around the barracks. I wish it had been that easy in high school. My only regret is that I feel a little guilty for taking advantage of making use of gay stereotypes to get revenge on a bully.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Another idea.

This commenter adds to the conversation.

Genius!

Another reader chimes in.

He simply used his bully’s weakness against him.

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