Man Was Humiliated By His Bully Sister’s Jokes In Front Of Her Friends At A Party, So He Refused To Help Her Move And She Accused Him Of Not Putting Family First

Being the subject of the joke gets old fast, especially when the crowd is pointing and laughing along.

When one brother tried to support his sister by showing up to her hangout, she turned the evening into a running roast about his life.

So when he refused her next favor, her response was a masterclass in gaslighting.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to help my sister after she embarrassed me in front of her friends? I (24M) have an older sister (32F). We don’t fight a lot, but she always jokes about me in a way that feels disrespectful.

So when his sister extended somewhat of an olive branch, he was eager to accept.

I usually ignore it, but last weekend she invited me to hang out with her and her friends at a small get-together. I don’t really know them, but I went anyway to support her.

Things quickly started falling apart.

Everything was fine at first, then the jokes started. She began telling them how I can’t keep a job and how I always depend on people. That’s not even true. I just left a job recently and I’m figuring things out.

His sister’s friends were quick to laugh it up.

Her friends laughed. One of them even said, “So you’re the lazy brother she talks about?” I felt really uncomfortable. I tried to laugh it off, but it got worse.

That’s when his sister just kept digging in.

She kept bringing up old stuff from years ago just to get more laughs. I pulled her aside and told her to stop. But she said, “Relax, it’s just jokes.”

So he decided he didn’t want to stay where he clearly wasn’t wanted.

I didn’t argue. I just left early. This morning she texted me asking if I could help her move some things to her new apartment. I said no.

So he told her exactly why, then the gaslighting began.

She asked why, and I told her I didn’t like how she treated me in front of her friends. She got mad and said I was being childish and overreacting. She said family should help each other no matter what. I told her respect should come first.

Of course, the parents uselessly take the sister’s side.

Now my parents are saying I should just help her and not make it a big deal. But I feel like if I ignore it, she’ll keep doing it. So AITA for refusing to help her?

This sister shouldn’t expect another favor from him for a very long time — if ever.

What did Reddit think?

Make no mistake, what his sister did really was a big deal.

This has gone from teasing to just plain bullying.

The sheer audacity of his sister is just plain unmatched.

This is pretty much grounds for going no contact.

Her stunt got plenty of attention, but it also burned through a lot of goodwill.

Respect should come before a cheap laugh.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.