Man Was Ignored By A Cashier Who Stayed On The Phone The Entire Time, So After Being Given Too Much Change, He Kept The Extra

A negative experience has a funny way of making you do things you normally wouldn’t do.

So, what would you do if a cashier were rude and ignored you because they were on the phone during your entire transaction, but then accidentally gave you too much change? Would you go back and return the money? Or would you keep it to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one husband chooses the latter, but his wife isn’t happy. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for keeping money the cashier mistakingly gave me back in change? I went into a convenience store today to buy a soda and some snacks. I was waiting in line, and there was one person ahead of me, and I was watching the cashier, and she was on the phone and in a deep conversation. When I put my items on the counter, she didn’t acknowledge me or even look at me. After she scanned my items and was still in deep conversation, I saw the total was under $5, so I handed her a $10 bill.

He finished the transaction and went back to his car.

She took the money and proceeded to get my change, and instead of counting out the change, she handed me all the money at once. I asked her if I could get a bag, and she looked at me as if I was being a nuisance and rolled her eyes. I left, and there was no thank you or anything as she went back to her conversation.

Then, he noticed the mistake.

When I got back to my car, I counted the change she had given me back $18 and some change, so basically I got my $10 back plus another $8 and my items. My wife said I should go back in and tell her the mistake and get the correct change because she will have to make up the difference herself. I said no way after she was rude and did not even acknowledge me, and it’s her fault for not paying attention to her customers and the transactions she is making! AITA?

Yikes! That’s quite the dilemma, but she should’ve been paying attention.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

For this reader, it’s all about morality.

According to this person, he did nothing wrong.

This manager had the chance to fix a mistake.

Some people refuse to admit when they’re wrong.

That’s a tough one! On one hand, he should turn it in, but on the other, the woman needs to learn a lesson.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.