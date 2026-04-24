Man’s Neighbor Called The Cops Because He Parked His Trailer In The Street With No Vehicle Attached, So The Police Said He Had To Attach A Vehicle, Which He Did Right Away

When you live in a neighborhood, it is a good idea to do what you can to stay on good terms with your neighbors, but some people just don’t like to do that.

What would you do if your neighbor called the police because you parked your trailer in the road and he didn’t like it?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so when the cops said he couldn’t have a detached trailer there, he knew just how to please the police and annoy the neighbor.

Let’s read all the details.

Whiny neighbor complains about trailer, gets a nice view of it This story happened some years ago, when I was still at my parents’.

For context, where I live, we are allowed to park on the side of the street, not just in front of our own house. So, my parents have a very whiny neighbor who likes to complain about anything and everything, be it a dog barking a little bit or our lawn not being mowed often enough. And he likes to call the cops over it.

I hate when people call the cops first without even asking you to deal with an issue.

So one day, my father had his trailer parked on the street in front of our house, but it wasn’t pinned to a vehicle. Apparently, this is not allowed and our whiny neighbor called the cops on us because he didn’t like to see the trailer in the street.

Well, I can see where this is going.

So, a nice policewoman knocks on our door and tells my dad he can’t leave his trailer unpinned on the street. My father asks: “What if it was pinned?” Policewoman: “Then it’s all good.”

And this is why neighbors should be nice, calling the police can backfire.

My dad needed no more. He immediately pinned the trailer on his truck and left it parked on the street… in front of the neighbor’s house! If I remember correctly, he left it there for about two days, more than enough for whiny neighbor to enjoy the view.

Honestly, the guy got just what he deserved. He should have left it there even longer.

Check out what the top commenters on this story had to say on Reddit.

This person had something similar happen.

It is a stupid rule.

Yup, he should have left it there.

Some people just can’t get along with others.

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