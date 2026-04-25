Man’s Neighbor Had A Pitbull That Wouldn’t Stop Barking And Charging To The Fence Whenever They Left The House, And When They Got A Second Dog, They Couldn’t Take It Anymore

Unless you’re dead inside, dogs barking nonstop will drive you nuts.

So when a man’s neighbor had a pitbull that wouldn’t stop barking whenever they dared to get out of their house, they tried to talk to them.

They didn’t listen, so they had to take more drastic (and petty) measures.

What would you have done?

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor’s Dogs Barking My wife and I bought our house 5 years ago. It’s a fixer upper, but the reason we chose it was for the huge backyard for a firepit and planting gardens. We worked our asses off clearing decades of overgrowth from the property line, installing a 6 ft privacy fence, regrading, reseeding, planting trees. The works. Another thing we loved about the house is that it sits on a hill with the deck overlooking our yard. And unfortunately the neighbor’s yard… When we first moved in, there was a pitbull that would be left out all day with no toys or attention. It’s only pastime was staring at our back door until we opened it and then charge to the fence and bark endlessly.

This became a problem.

I went to the neighbor’s door several times when this happened to talk but they were never home. I decided to leave a note on their front door with my number and watched as another neighbor (who turns out to be this neighbor’s relative) walked over and took it. I got fed up and called animal control a few times and they issued warnings. Things got better for a while after this. Not great, but trying to keep the peace, I chose my battles.

Soon there was another problem the neighbors refused to solve.

Then they got a puppy. All hell broke loose with the pitbull getting more defensive and aggressive and the German Shepherd puppy learning to charge the fence at the slightest sign of movement from our door. I began recording every time we went on our deck or backyard because I knew this was going to end up getting escalated. We finally exchanged numbers and I would text when they were barking for at least 10 minutes. This became an everyday occurrence and then waiting for someone to come let them in (again, because nobody was home.) I finally lost all patience, way, way too late and filed a complaint with the city.

It was the only solution they could find.

I had held off on this because it meant we’d both have to show up to a court date and I didn’t want to take time off work to be able to use my yard in peace. We went and I showed my log of hours upon hours of barking dog videos. The neighbor got a couple of fines and a stern warning that the dogs will be removed if it continues. Finally, they seem to be taking things more seriously and take the dogs in when they start barking, and slam the door while shouting things our way. Whatever, as long as it’s quiet, I don’t care.

But it isn’t over yet.

Here’s where the petty revenge comes in. I have found SO MANY new activities to do in the backyard. Birdfeeding, barbecuing and smoking, just general milling around. The dogs get brought in and stand inside the back door and bark their brains out. I know the neighbor must be miserable listening to them, because I know how miserable we had been. And this brings me joy. I don’t like that the dogs are essentially pawns in all of this, but damn this whole situation opened up a petty side I didn’t know I had.

If you don’t want to listen to your dogs barking, know your neighbors don’t want to either.

What did Reddit think?

It worked out for everyone.

A reader shares their experience.

Or an alarm.

Someone had a similar experience.

Interesting story.

Simple like that.

This would never fly in Switzerland.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.