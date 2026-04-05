MIL Insists Her Son Loathes Spaghetti Despite Him Loving It Now, So Wife Calls Him In To Settle It And Sparks Drama

Some arguments are about big things—values, boundaries, life choices. And then… there’s spaghetti.

This wife thought she was just casually sharing easy dinner ideas when her MIL decided to launch into a full-blown “my son would never eat that” narrative. The only problem? Her husband literally requests spaghetti and devours it like it’s his full-time job.

But instead of letting it go, MIL doubled down, brought in a witness (SIL), and pulled the classic “I know my son better than you” card.

So, Wifey did what anyone slightly fed up might do…she waited for the man himself to walk in and settle the pasta-based identity crisis once and for all.

AITA for arguing with my MIL about my husband’s feelings for spaghetti? My husband and I (both 25) were visiting my MIL’s house for dinner this evening. After dinner, my husband offered to drive his youngest sister to a friend’s house so that MIL could stay home after cooking. While he was out, MIL, SIL and I sat around in the living room chatting. SIL is preparing to move out on her own soon, and was asking about any easy to cook dinner recipes I had. One of the things I brought up was spaghetti. When I said that, MIL chuffed and asked if I only make that when DH is working late. I was confused and told her no. She said “well, he doesn’t like spaghetti. That’s why I asked.” Again, I was confused.

Okay??

I told her that he likes it now, enough to request that I make it decently often. To that, she said “is it maybe your favorite thing to make and he knows it? Is that why he asks?” At this point I started to get a little annoyed, because I could feel it going in the direction that she isn’t a stranger to, which is the “I’ll always know more about my son than you” sort of thing. So, where I would usually just shrug and say idk to keep the peace, I decided I would push back this time. I told her that every time I make spaghetti, he polishes off over half of it that night, and left overs don’t last either.

Nothing wrong with someone who likes spaghetti.

Then, MIL turned to SIL and said “you remember how much he hates spaghetti. He would practically gag over it.” To which SIL shrugged and said “maybe he changed his mind.” And MIL went on to say “no, I know him. He’s stubborn about tastes.” So I asked MIL if she thought I was lying about him liking spaghetti, and she rolled her eyes and asked me if this was the hill I wanted to die on. To which, I said that she was welcome to ask him once he got back. She shook her head and told me there was no need for her to ask. That she knew her son and she would know the answer.

Talk about a Mama’s Boy to the next level.

After that, conversation faded and we all sort of just got on our phones. Until, my husband walked back into the house, and the first thing I said was “hey babe, do you like spaghetti?” And of course, he said yes in a confused tone. I gestured my hand to him and looked at my MIL and said “see?” And she got up and said “I gotta do something” and went back to her room and did not come back out until we left.

Wowwww.

On our way home, I explained the spaghetti thing to my husband, which he honestly did not care about. He’d just asked why I asked. But about an hour ago, MIL sent my husband a big text about how I was rude and telling her that he only likes my spaghetti because I’m a better cook than her (which I did not say.) So, AITA for arguing it? Does it make me childish, even though I was a little fed up with the whole song and dance?

Reddit largely voted NTA, with many pointing out this wasn’t really about spaghetti—it was about control and MIL refusing to accept that her son has grown and changed.

This person says NTA, though this clearly wasn’t about the spaghetti.

This person thinks the whole thing is silly.

And this person says it goes much deeper than some noodles.

It was never about the spaghetti, it was about who gets to rewrite the menu of his life.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.