Mother-In-Law Criticizes Husband For Supporting His Wife And Pushes Traditional Roles, But Wife Stands Her Ground And Tells Him Everything

You know it’s about to go downhill when someone waits until they’re alone with you to share their “honest thoughts.”

This wife finally gets a few hours solo with her mother-in-law, but instead of bonding, she gets a full-blown lecture on how she’s too modern, not doing enough housework, and somehow the reason her husband doesn’t prioritize his mom enough. Casual!

Oh, and just to keep things spicy? MIL makes it very clear she never wanted this marriage in the first place… then flips back to sweet and polite the second her son walks through the door. And the cherry on top: “Don’t tell him I said any of this.”

AITA for standing up to my MIL when she criticized my husband for supporting me? I (F27) am autistic and neurodivergent and have been married to my husband (M30) for two years (together six). We live in India where family involvement and traditional gender roles are common though my husband and I don’t personally believe in them much even if we sometimes have to navigate them. My in laws had come to visit my husbnad after his spinal surgery after my parents went back to work. My husband is very supportive and usually avoids leaving me alone with his mother. Recently for the first time in two years he and his father stepped out leaving me alone with my MIL for 3-4 hours. During this time she said several unsettling things.

Uh oh…

She said my husband is “extremely overprotective” of me and has grown distant from her because of me. She admitted she never wanted a love marriage for him and only agreed because she believed I was severely depressed which would devastate him. (I have multiple chronic health issues and had three surgeries in our first year of marriage.) She said after marriage wives should do 90% of household work and husbands only 10% and that I am “too modern”. She stated that since she gave birth to my husband she should be his first priority not me. She criticized that my husband gets angry when she scolds me and called this unhealthy. She told me I should convince him to talk to her more and manage their relationship since he prefers limited contact (calling every 7-10 days) because he feels they haven’t evolved with the times. She implied that because she gave birth to him and paid for his schooling he owes her lifelong priority.

Wooooowww…

She also said she disapproved of us living together before marriage and believes that if parents say no adult children should obey even regarding marriage. She repeatedly asked hypotheticals like “What if I had completely said no to this marriage?” My husband and I had discussed this long before marriage he always said he would choose me regardless of approval as parental love doesn’t mean control over adult life choices. When my husband returned her behavior instantly changed polite and normal.

No way.

She asked me not to tell him what she had said which made me uncomfortable. She often uses words like I am “lucky” or “allowed” to do certain things. When I told her our marriage is based on mutual respect not permission she became upset. There are smaller repeated behaviors she says she loves cooking but only wants to cook for her husband and son sometimes takes most of the food she makes in our kitchen once joked I don’t fit into some wedding clothes she gave me and took some back and occasionally comments on my body/appearance. She once got upset seeing my husband feed me implying I shouldn’t need that level of care. My husband firmly told her not to speak to me that way or interfere in how we care for each other.

This is much too much.

After they left I told my husband everything. He fully supported me and was extremely angry but I asked him not to confront them yet because he is recovering from spinal surgery. I now feel emotionally drained and keep overthinking it all.

Redditors were clear: a healthy marriage doesn’t make room for that, especially when one partner is being undermined behind their back.

This person says of COURSE she’s NTA.

This person agrees that MIL is super rude.

And this person is giving the husband some props for the support.

If you have to say it in secret, you already know you shouldn’t be saying it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.