New Employee Was Treated Horribly By Her Coworkers And Given No Support From Management, So She Considered Going Straight To HR

Starting a new job is hard enough without inheriting someone else’s legacy and being punished for not living up to it.

When a new employee found herself split between two departments, one warm and welcoming, the other cold and relentless, it quickly became clear that one side had never planned on giving her a fair shot.

With no manager to turn to and a mental breakdown count measured in weekly tallies, she was running out of road and starting to wonder if HR was her last option.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I took an entire team to HR for make my work life miserable I’m still pretty new at my job, barely 2 months. I enjoy my work and most of the people around me. I’m split between two departments and I love one side because of how caring and sweet and helpful they are.

The other department however, absolutely ADORED my predecessor and I’m obviously not living up to standard. I’m set up for failure constantly and one of the girls in particular treats me like their workhorse, as though I’m below them and only exist to do the dirty work.

This employee is really having trouble making the most of it.

It’s frustrating, I do my best to get along with them but also do my job and I can’t win with them. The manager of that department is nicknamed “Mrs. I Don’t Know” and her manager resigned a few weeks ago.

I have no one to go to and its boiling up inside me, this job is already very stressful and I can have a mental break down 5-10 times a week depending on how much this team piles onto me. I’m super realistic though, I know from high school trying to sort out issues with management does nothing good and if anything makes people more catty and sneaky about making you miserable.

She feels like she only has one place left to turn.

So WIBTA if I went to HR about this? And would it fix things or just make the seething hatred for me grow? I can’t quit this job but I’m at the end of my tether and I don’t know what else to do.

This workplace doesn’t sound like the healthiest place ever.

What did Reddit think?

This user doesn’t sugarcoat their response.

Maybe it’s time to be a little more strategic.

This commenter thinks it couldn’t hurt to at least consult HR.

Maybe just boldly standing up to the mistreatment would help.

HR might not fix everything, but staying silent clearly wasn’t fixing anything either.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.