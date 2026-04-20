New Mom Is Concerned About Mother-In-Law Tenant Because She Smokes And Does Not Keep Baby Safe, And She’s Tired Of Constant Disrespect

All sorts of emotions affect you when you have a baby and this is only made worse when people undermine your routine with your baby.

See why this new mom and her mother-in-law are in a constant state of tension and disagreement.

AITA? I need to know. I have called in a nanny, living at my in laws house. My MIL does not work and was watching him a couple of days a week while I work. My baby (under a year), me, and my husband live with my in-laws. There is a room you pass to get to our unit and then a staircase, kind of like an attached apartment without a full functioning kitchen.

Ironically, that boundary created a major rift.

My MIL does not work or have any other commitments. She was watching him 2 days a week 8-10 hours. His napping situation has always been a problem. She refuses to walk 25ft and up the staircase to have him nap in his crib. So I set up a pack n play in her room. He never napped like he does with me (pretty bright, 2 dogs barking) and she would almost always end up holding him. She also had a big problem having a camera in her room. Eventually he started pulling the cover off the pack n play and started to stand. The pack n play was on tile so it wasn’t safe. I then moved it to another room in the house.

But that didn’t solve any of her concerns.

Every day I would get a text that he started screaming and he needed to hold her. I am quite busy at work so I almost never saw the cameras. Decided to look and he was in the pack in play with no blanket. Just kind of thrown in there. I have shown her his nap routine x amount of times and I lay out what she needs. She just refuses to do it. I didn’t accuse her but I said this isn’t working, please have him nap in his crib from now on. It’s been about 6 months of fighting about the sleeping situation. I gave her the option to try his crib for a week, but ultimately called in the nanny. Another problem is that she smokes a pack per day and I don’t know when she smokes. Her days with him are long. So I am quite anxious when she doesn’t get the 1.5hour sleep break 2x a day that I get when he’s with me.

The marriage marked the beginning of their declining relationship.

I really prioritize his sleep and I know that he won’t get a good, quality nap in a bright room with barking dogs. There’s a lot to unpack but I will try to keep it unbiased. She does a lot for us, cooks and often will do our dishes if it’s sitting too long. Our relationship was great until we got married and much worse when I gave birth. I suffered very bad post-partum depression (PPD) and there were other health issues with the baby. When we moved in I was excited to have help, but now I find that I don’t want it at all and avoid interaction. My mother-in-law wants to take care of him in her space, does not want me leaving instructions and says I don’t bring the baby around enough anymore.

This mom is starting to wonder if she is the problem.

The sleeping situation is my main concern. I am very type A, almost sometimes think I’m OCD. I am very high strung on a normal day. The baby has obviously made that worse. She’s ignored everything I’ve asked for. I pretty much stay to myself, avoid conversation and spend my time with the baby by myself in our unit. I know that I am stand offish, and have apologized for that. I am at the point where I just can’t help it anymore, can’t even try to be nice.

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree! Some people just shouldn’t live together.

Very true! Beggars can’t be choosers.

This is not negotiable!

Good point. I bet a lot of asthma cases stem from this.

Definitely. What’s the deal with that?!

Poor mom sounds exhausted and stressed.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.