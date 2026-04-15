Overwhelmed Student Tried To Get Through His Senior Year With His Sanity Intact, But When His Parents Decided His Schedule Wasn’t Full Enough, They Threatened To Kick Him Out Unless He Got A Job

There’s a difference between keeping a teenager motivated and running them into the ground — and the parents in this story clearly haven’t figured out where that line is.

One homeschooled senior was already juggling a full course load, band practice, gym, and flying lessons, but still his parents hounded him about getting a job.

And if he refused, they threatened to kick him out.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not wanting to get a job right now? My parents want me to get a job. I completely get that — no problem. The problem is, I currently feel like it’ll completely overwhelm my schedule.

You see, this teen already has a lot on his plate.

I’m a homeschooled senior, but I still have an online full-time course load, with band practice, gym, and flying lessons — which I’m pursuing as a career — on top of that. I really don’t have any free time during the week. From their point of view, they see me on my computer for 6-8 hours a day and associate it with me goofing off or gaming.

His parents have always been on him about filling up his time.

Because of this, they’ve always piled my schedule up with a ton of extracurricular activities, which made me absolutely miserable. This contributed to a hospitalization for personal reasons in 2015, when I was 15. This year, I managed to get rid of some of the extracurricular activities — the main one being tennis, which was around 10 hours a week.

He actually really liked this activity, which meant his parents hated it.

While this has helped a ton with my mental health and my grades, my parents aren’t too happy about it. They’ve told me that because of this, they want me to get a job.

He’s not against wanting to work for work’s sake.

Now, I have absolutely nothing against getting a job. I’ve worked a summer job at a restaurant for the past 4 years, so the idea of working isn’t one I’m worried about. The problem I’m having is that they want me to get one right now, just to completely fill my schedule. They know that I’m going to be working full time this summer and that I want to get said job.

He’s tried to negotiate with them in the past, but they don’t seem to want to budge.

I’ve tried talking to them about letting me finish up school — which is going to be wrapping up in 3 months — but they constantly say that my schedule needs to be completely filled. They constantly talk about how when they were younger, they had both school and jobs and were completely fine. But from my point of view, I’m not them, and I can’t really tolerate that kind of 24/7 schedule.

It’s lead to a lot of tension in the household.

Over the past week, we’ve been fighting a lot over this. Anytime I try to talk to them about it, they pretend to be understanding but then completely ignore anything I’m saying, and our conversations go nowhere.

Then came an ultimatum.

They constantly say that if I don’t get a job, they’re going to kick me out — I’m 18, they can — which will prevent me from going to college this fall due to being homeschooled. Honestly, I don’t know what to think about either myself or my parents anymore, and I feel like there’s nothing I can do. The only thing I want to do is finish up my school before I put anything else on my plate. AITA?

This teen seems to have a good head on his shoulders, so why can’t his parents trust him?

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

This user thinks this student has a bright future ahead of him.

Growing up is inevitable, but childhoods are fleeting.

This commenter agrees school should be this teen’s number one priority.

There has to be a compromise around here somewhere.

This teen doesn’t need an eviction threat to light a fire under him — he needs parents who understand that his mental health is just as important.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.