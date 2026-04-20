Pizza Guy Parks Where His Boss Told Him To, But When His Car Almost Gets Towed, He Thinks His Boss Should Pay Him Back

Imagine working as a pizza delivery driver in a city where it’s hard to find parking. If you parked exactly where your boss told you to park, but your car still almost got towed, would you blame your boss or think you should’ve somehow known better?

In this story, one pizza guy is in this exact situation, and he thinks his boss is completely responsible. However, his boss refuses to take responsibility.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Pizza delivery parking spot 2 decades ago I was delivering pizza from a downtown Orlando pizza shop. Being downtown parking was scarce and the manager had told us exactly where to park and where not to park. At the begging of one of my shifts a coworker says to me that my car is getting towed. I run out and my car is hooked up to a tow truck and the driver wants $40 or he is gona tow it. So I pay the $40 cause it’s a lot cheaper than retrieving my car from the tow yard.

Apparently, the rules changed when he wasn’t there.

I go back in and ask my boss why I would get towed there. He explains the neigbor no longer lets us use that spot and that it was announced yesterday during team meeting. I was off yesterday so had no way of knowing that. So I ask my boss for the $40 because I parked where he told me to. Boss man said it was my fault because I didn’t ask.

The boss definitely set himself up for malicious compliance!

I reminded him I asked back when I started the job and this is where you said to park. We go back and forth a couple times and he says I should ask each shift. I clarify. You want me to ask you where to park at the beginning of each shift? Yes. OK. I will.

And so it begins…

Next day. I clock in. Loudly so all can hear. Boss, where should I park. He tells me and I comply. Next shift same thing. No mater what he was doing I would stop him to ask where should I park.

The boss eventually had enough.

About the sixth time I walked right into a meeting he was having with his boss and stopped them so I could ask. After this he pulled me aside and said you don’t have to ask me at the beginning of each shift. I reply do you have my $40 for getting towed? No. Them I’m going to keep asking. This caused a meeting between me and his higher up. Same dumb stuff from his boss.

He resorted to stealing.

I can see I’m not getting the $40 and our relationship is done. My next shift I use my bosses register code to open the register and take the $40. No record of me being in the register that day. That was my last shift there. My malicious compliance didn’t get the job done, but it was fun to interrupt my boss no mater what he was doing.

I don’t think stealing was the correct way to handle this situation. Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I tend to agree.

This person also has a problem with the way the story ended.

Here’s a tip for next time!

Another person is on the boss’s side.

He was determined to get his money back.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.