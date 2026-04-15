Restaurant Worker Is Constantly Berated By Boss’s Wife, So She Defends Herself Condescendingly And Is Stressing About How She Handled It

Office politics is a well understood phenomenon, but a lot of people don’t understand how messy the working dynamic can be in a restaurant.

See why this worker got tough and potentially burned a bridge.

AITA for yelling at my boss’s wife? I work as a server at a small restaurant. My boss, “Marco,” is the owner and he’s married to “Jenny.” I have no issue with Marco and I absolutely love having him as a boss. He’s fun, jokes around with us and is always ready to jump in and help when he’s needed. Jenny, however, has been a major problem for about a year now.

She’s super confrontational.

Tonight, she yelled at me and claimed that I didn’t mop while I was clocking out. The conversation went as follows: Jenny: “Did you mop?” Me: “Yeah, everything’s done.” J: “No you didn’t.” Me: “Yes, I did.”

OP is about to stand up for herself.

J: “No you didn’t, the floor is dry.” It was about 5-10 minutes between me getting done with the mop and me clocking out. I raised my voice: “Yes I did, you watched me do it and it’s been a few minutes since I got done. Of course the floor is dry/mostly dry now.” She continued to berate me and call me a liar while I clocked out.

There is a reason she hasn’t tried to stop it.

This isn’t the first time she’s called me a liar and made claims of me doing tasks incompletely/incorrectly. However, I’ve been putting up with her saying these things to me for a year and as of late I’ve been under a lot of stress due to my partner losing his job (they went out of business) and me going back to school, and it’s been affecting my sleep.

The incident was part of an unsettling pattern.

I would also like it to be known that Jenny doesn’t do anything. Marco completely runs everything, Jenny just comes in sometimes to stuff her face and stare down her nose at everybody and calls it “helping.” I seem to be the only person she talks to like this and sometimes it feels like she has a personal vendetta against me. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely! Boss is not a “nice guy” if he lets her get away with this stuff.

How could she be unaware? No, this is calculated.

Exactly what I was thinking. She sounds like the jealous type.

These situations never get better. Just quit. It’s not worth it.

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