Retail Worker Paid For A Sad Customer’s Items Right Before Christmas, But The Customer Surprised Them With A $50 Tip

You run into people from all different walks of life when you work in retail, and every single day is different.

And you’re also going to deal with your fair share of people who are going through hard times.

In this story, a retail worker talked about a moving experience they had with a customer.

Read on and get all the details below.

I had to deal with a sad customer. “Working retail is always chaotic on December 23 and 24. The customers are stressed, your coworkers are stressed and you become stressed after clocking in. After helping several anxious and annoyed customers, I see an old man. He seemed sad and wore dirty clothes.

This sounds very sad…

He was looking for a Christmas decoration to go along with a guitar and a teddy who he was was giving to a dying close friend. For the next 5 minutes, I give him a couple of suggestions and do my best to cheer him up. After choosing the decoration, I felt so bad for him I told him, so I decided to pay it myself ($15). He tells me he has to run a couple of errands and will be back in 10 mins to pick it up.

He gave the employee a tip.

At the moment, our store started to get really busy. 10 mins later he shows up, and gives me a envelope. Tells me to not to open it until he is gone. He says “This is your tip, I’m not paying you back for the gift”. Before he walked away, he told me how good I made him felt and how we should be nicer to everyone, especially when it’s stressful.

Wow!

After he leaves, I open up the envelope, and see a $50 bill. It left me shocked. I later finished my shift, bought a coffee, and remind myself to be a better person, especially during these stressful times.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

And this reader was impressed.

There’s still some good left in the world, folks!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.