Scotland Flies The Flag For A More Eco-Conscious Future, Becoming The First Country In The UK To Allow Water Cremation

Trigger warning: this article contains discussion of death and the cremation process.

Many of us are doing all we can in our lifetimes to protect the planet, to leave it safer and healthier for future generations. But what about what happens after we’ve gone?

When you die, you – or your loved ones – are usually left with two choices in the Western world: either your body is cremated or buried, neither of which are particularly good for the planet.

But what about if there were another, greener choice? Well for those living in Scotland, now there is.

Alkaline hydrolysis (more commonly known as a ‘water cremation’) is the process by which bodies are enshrouded in silk or wool before being decomposed by potassium hydroxide and water, heated to 300 degrees Fahrenheit in a pressurised container, as explained in an article by the BBC.

Just like traditional flame cremation, the skeleton remains; this is ground up in a cremulator, leaving only the powdered remains (known as ‘ashes’), which will be placed into an urn and returned to a person’s loved ones.

So why is water cremation so much better than other practices?

Well its carbon footprint is significantly reduced, by up to 90%, with significantly lower amounts of energy used, as well as the ability to capture and recycle things like aluminium fillings. And unlike burial, embalming fluids do not leech into the ground, and precious and expensive land plots are not required.

The fact that Scotland has welcomed water cremation into its legal after-death care choices represents a significant step forward for the country’s green credentials, as well as for people who want to protect the planet that has been their home.

As Scotland’s Public Health Minister Jenni Minto told the BBC, this widening of choices to include environmentally friendly after-death care was being introduced with the utmost respect for the dying and the bereaved:

“The choices people make about their remains prior to death are deeply personal, shaped by individual values, beliefs and the wishes of their families. The process will be subject to the same assurances and regulatory requirements as existing methods, giving bereaved families confidence that their loved ones are treated with care, dignity and respect.”

Accepting water cremation into the law is the first step – now, alkaline hydrolysis equipment needs to be built in the country, and Scottish Water need to approve too, a process that is expected to be complete to allow water cremations to be possible by summer 2026.

And those that opt for this kind of cremation would be in good company, since Archbishop Desmond Tutu chose a water cremation back in 2022.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.