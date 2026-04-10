Security Guard Tells Construction Worker He Can’t Enter Through The Main Door, So The Construction Worker Takes Off His Tool Belt

Imagine working in construction at an office building, and the construction project is near the main entrance. Would you enter through the front door, or would you enter through the loading dock?

In this story, one construction worker explains that he and his team are expected to enter through the loading dock. He complied, mostly, but when he tried to walk through the main door just one, the security guard argued with him.

Let’s see who wins this argument.

I’m not allowed to carry materials or tools through the front door. Let me start off by saying, I work in commercial construction, that is to say, I build offices and the like, not the buildings themselves but the office space within said buildings. There are certain groups of people that I have to face on the start of each job, the front desk security teams, the building operations managers and the like. Typically, any materials need to be brought in through the buildings loading dock and moved into their freight elevator. That’s fine. Things can be a little different if working on the ground floor, but usually all materials come in through the loading dock.

They followed the rules…mostly.

One job recently was only 20 feet from the entry door leading into the construction site. We did not try to buck the system I place and still brought all our materials through the loading dock. We even took the opportunity to bring the majority of our needed tools, along with a vacuum and brooms and anything else we could think of. After parking, I brought my lunch bag and tool belt (no drills) over my shoulder in through the entry door, then the magic happened.

The security guard didn’t like that!

The security guard was there and told me to walk around the building because I knew better then to bring tools through the entry door. Me: Is my tool belt was the issue? Security Guard: Yes! Me: So I can’t carry it the 20 feet? SG: Correct!

He found a workaround.

Me: So as long as I don’t CARRY it, I can come this way? SG: 3 for 3! So I make sure it’s contents are all securely in place, place it on the floor and drag it the 20 feet and then pick it up. Me: Have a great day! SG was hoping mad.

Honestly, this makes me think of a child trying to find a loophole in something their parent tells them to do. Like if the parents said, don’t jump on the bed, so the child skips on the bed instead. So, yes, I think OP was being pretty childish.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s not about common sense. It’s about following the rules.

It’s about appearances.

This doesn’t seem fair at all.

Another person can relate to this story.

Rules are rules, but they don’t always make sense.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.