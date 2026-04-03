Self-Checkout Grocery Store Customer Notices Someone’s Card Rejected Because Of Insufficient Funds, So He Taps His Card To Pay The Bill

Being so low on funds that you can’t afford all of your groceries is a really hard experience. It’s probably more common now since the cost of food went up.

The person in this story picked up on this. See what he did for a perfect stranger at the supermarket.

Helping someone out with a small gesture. Which hopefully made their day a little better I was in my local supermarket at a self-checkout and there was none available so I was waiting and a noticed a young lad no more than 20 paying for some items right next to me. I could see he left a few items out of his bag which i didn’t think too much of, but as I watched him tap his card the self checkout it blurted out, “Decline.”

He wanted to help this customer.

It’s a common thing, especially with contactless. What did catch my attention was he started to take items out of the bag in addition to what he had already left. This suggested to me that it was declined because of his available balance. As I walked past to the one that became free I caught a glimpse of his screen it said £19. I looked over at another older women who also heard the decline and we both could see this lad thinking, what do I do? Luckily the self-checkout that became available was right next to his. So I just said do us a favour mate just try it again and without hesitation I pinged my phone.

There was more to this exchange that made it feel even better.

I didn’t make a big deal out of it or anything. He said, “Are you sure, mate?” I went, “Yea, no worries” and walked back to my self-service checkout. As I continued to scan my items he walked behind me and said thank you. I said no problem mate have a good day and that was it. As I was leaving the older women said that was a really nice thing I did. I had never done anything like that before and I just hope that small gesture helped this person out. Not the most riveting event, but I know times are tough and I know this lad can go home with something rather than leaving it all behind in the store.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I’m not sure how rare it is.

Aw! I love when that happens.

Many would regret not taking the opportunity.

Pretty manipulative, but okay…

Better than being a Snoopy!

The spoken exchange is my favorite part of this story.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.