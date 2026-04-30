She Told A Customer That They Didn’t Have Any Available Suites To Upgrade Him To, So He Demanded To Speak To The Manager, Who Came Out And Told Him The Exact Same Thing

People who use specific credit cards often get special perks at certain hotel chains.

What would you do if you worked the front desk at a hotel and someone demanded an upgrade to a suite, but your hotel was fully booked that evening?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so the customer demanded to speak to the manager, who told him the exact same thing.

I Know Your Manager Has Suites in His Pocket! Two men walk in to check into their reservation.

You can already tell that this person feels entitled.

Them: “I have a room booked under insert name with my super special sparkle membership.” Me: “Oh ok I have that right here. we had you for one night in a double queen room, is that correct?”

Some cards do come with perks, but only when they are available.

Them: “yeah, but we need an upgrade to a suite because of our membership tier level.” Me: “Well we are completely sold out of all our suites and will likely sell all of our rooms tonight. I apologise for not being able to accommodate your request but we are quite busy this time of year.”

Sorry, sir. That’s not how this works.

Them: “No we are super sparkly special gemstone tier members and you HAVE to give us an upgrade.” Me: “Well, as I said, we do not physically have suites left that we could upgrade you to, but we will still be sure to give you your check in bonuses due to your tier level.”

Does he think they keep suites empty just in case certain people show up?

Them: “I want to talk to a manager. This is ridiculous. I know you’re lying to me. Managers always have extra suites in their pockets that they are saving.” Me: “Ok. I’ll go get our general manager.”

No surprise here.

Manager: says literally everything i just did Them: Storm out demanding we cancel their reservation and threatens to call the corporate chain customer service.

Some people just have no idea how the world works.

We have a 100 ish room hotel with a total of 5 suites that usually get booked up faster than any other room type. We don’t save any of them ever.

This guy is out of his mind if he thinks a hotel would keep a suite empty just in case he shows up.

Let’s read on and see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Yeah, they think the world revolves around them.

LOL. Too funny.

This commenter says calling corporate isn’t a real threat.

This would get old fast.

It couldn’t be clearer.

Free upgrades upon availability. Learn to read.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.