The Rinse Cycle Retaliation: How One Fed-Up Tenant Traced Her Ruined Clothes Straight Back to the Saboteur

Laundry rooms in dorms come with unwritten rules that students should observe.

The following story involves a woman who used the dorm laundry room and left her clothes in the washer for a while.

When she returned even before the machine stopped, she found her clothes had been removed early and were soaked in spilled soda on the table.

She was furious and frustrated having to redo everything, so she looked for a way to respond.

Let’s take a closer look!

They ruined my laundry, so I made their next load… memorable This happened a few years ago when I was living in the dorms at college. If you have ever done laundry in a dorm, you already know it is basically a gladiator arena with lint. The dryers were not cheap, so I always tried to be strategic and economical. I would set a timer and show up early. I did this so I could get my clothes out right when it was finished.

This woman returned to the laundry room to see her damp clothes on the table.

One day, I came back a few minutes before my cycle was done. I had my bag of snack-sized Doritos and was feeling very responsible. I found that my clothes had been pulled out early and dumped onto a table. That was already annoying, but it gets better. The table was covered in a puddle of soda. Now, my almost-dry clothes were damp and sticky. They smelled like Pepsi.

She quickly came up with a petty revenge idea.

I was furious. This was not a mild inconvenience. I paid for that dryer time. Now, I had to rewash everything. I am not a destructive person. But I do believe in educational pettiness. I noticed the person’s clothes were still in the dryer. So. I added the full bag of snack-sized Doritos into their laundry load. I shut the door and set it to high heat. I let the cycle continue.

The other lady was furious, but she was so satisfied of the result.

When that dryer finished, I happened to be hanging out in the lounge outside the laundry area. A girl came out looking angry. She had a laundry basket full of orange-streaked, Dorito-smelling clothes. Was it mature? No. Did it restore balance to the universe? Also no. Did it make me feel better in that exact moment? Absolutely.

Now, she shares a lesson to everyone.

Moral of the story: Do not touch other people’s laundry. Or you might end up smelling like a walking snack aisle.

Messing with someone else’s laundry is always going to create more problems.

But what she did as an act of revenge might have made the problem worth it. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Would you have done the same? Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

This one shares a similar experience.

Wow! Here’s an interesting story.

Finally, here’s a valid idea.

Some laundry lessons come with an unexpected plot twist.