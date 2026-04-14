Sorority Sister Is Too Busy To Attend Meetings During Her Senior Year, So The Sorority President Tells Her To Fill Holes In The Walls With Spackle

Imagine joining a sorority in college, but your senior year, you’re so busy with school that you don’t have any time to attend sorority meetings. Would you make the meetings a priority anyway, or would you focus on your classes?

In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation, and she chooses to focus on school. Her sorority is pretty upset with her and tries to fine her. When that doesn’t work, they have another idea, but she has an even better plan!

Let’s read all about it.

Punish me by making me do carpentry with absolutely no training or guidance? Ok, can do! I joined a sorority my freshman year of college. Everything was just peachy until my senior year. I had a huge workload and was trying to graduate on time so I didn’t have to take summer classes. So my time was very limited and most of it spent in the library studying. During that time I was absent from quite a bit of “mandatory sorority meetings.” Seriously, there would be like 2 a day and it was getting ridiculous, not to mention time consuming…so I stopped going to the ones that interfered with my class/study schedule.

She knew her sorority was making up rules.

Well, since I wasn’t attending meetings I was put on probation for my sorority and was told I was to pay a fine of $20 for every missed meeting. Now I KNEW there was no documentation that I ever signed that said they had the right to fine me for missing meetings. Sure enough, I asked for proof in the sorority bylaws and there was no passage that said they could fine me for missing meetings (they could impose fines for other things, but not this). So I refused to pay and thought that would be the end of it. I was wrong of course.

The sorority leaders had another idea.

The next day the sorority president and chapter leader sit me down and tell me that since they can’t “fine” me, they can find some “other” way for me to be punished for missing meetings. I just rolled my eyes and asked them what they had in mind. They told me that I could get off probation (I really didn’t care that I was on probation in the first place, but whatever) if I would help make improvements around the sorority house, specifically by filling in the holes left by nails/screws/door handles with spackle or whatever the heck you call the stuff you use to fill in holes in walls. Now normally I would have laughed in their face, but my mind was already forming an idea.

She formulated a plan.

They said they would provide the materials, but they said nothing about training me on how to properly do it or even asking me if I’ve ever done it before. I just said “If I do this we’re good right?” They agreed. I never asked about being trained and they never provided any.

It definitely didn’t look like the work was professionally done.

So I complied with their request and spackled every hole in the walls of the sorority. How much did I use? Well considering I had no idea what I was doing, it varied from hole to hole (that’s what she said). So now instead of holes, there were a variety of different hills (and some mountain ranges) sticking out of the walls. I provided the finest manual labor that a 21 year old college student with no formal carpentry training could do…which was absolutely horrible.

She got away with it.

I was never spoken to about it (although I’m sure they cursed me up and down behind my back), and about 2-3 days later they had a professional come in to fix my “work.” Nothing was ever said to me again about missing meetings, I think they just gave up trying to punish me at that point since I was graduating in like 2 months. I’m not trying to vilify sororities and I made some amazing friends from that house, but if I were able to do it all over again, I would seriously reconsider going Greek.

It’s funny that they ended up having to hire someone to fix what she did.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

In case you were interested, here’s the correct way to apply spackle.

That is a lot of meetings.

Yes, I’ve heard of using toothpaste.

This person would’ve taken it much further.

Here’s a theory.

She did what they asked her to do, so they really couldn’t complain!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.