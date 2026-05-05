The “Sibling” Ultimatum: Why One Family is Clashing Over a Boy Who Won’t Let His Former Bully Into His Life

Imagine being bullied so badly in elementary school that your mom ends up switching you to a different school. If you later found out that your former bully was actually your half-sister, would you want to get to know her, or would you refuse to have anything to do with her?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he wants nothing to do with his half-sister. However, she wants to be a part of his life. Should he forgive her, or is he right to hold a grudge?

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for refusing to get to try and bond with my dad’s daughter after years of hating her? I (16M) found out a few months ago that the girl (16F) who used to bully me and was still awful to me even when the bullying stopped is my dad’s daughter. We met in kindergarten and she bullied me for my hair for two years. Then she bullied me because of how I talked with my speech issues. It wasn’t always super obvious but it got worse for a few years and she used that as another thing to bully me about. Mom changed my school but then we ended up back in middle school together where she bullied me for another year before it stopped.

But things changed.

I hated her by the time we made it to middle school and I hated her even more when the outright bully stopped but she was still mean for no real reason. Then we found out we had the same dad and she was no longer an AH to me. She even wanted us to get close. But I rejected her and I told my dad I wanted nothing to do with her and I’d only call her his daughter but never my sister. He tried to convince me to give it time and consider trying because we were the same age and could have a lot in common.

Not gonna happen!

But I put my foot down. Mom has my back and lost her mind with dad for suggesting I had to suddenly play family with the girl who bullied me for years and treated me with total disdain since we met. Dad’s daughter tried talking to me. She said she never would have treated me that way if she knew I was her brother. And I told her I’m not and I never will be and why would I want her as a sister. I told her I would never act like that was a good thing.

She didn’t take that well.

She cried and said she always wanted siblings and that her mom’s got older kids who never wanted to know her. And I told her she could add me to the list because I didn’t want to know her either. Dad has tried to have us both over at his house at the same time but I don’t go when I find out. He tried giving me a whole lecture on it and I told him that nothing he said would change my mind. AITA?

Yikes! So, did their dad know they were siblings this whole time or was it a recent discovery? I’m curious how they didn’t find out they were siblings until middle school.

No, he’s not a jerk for not wanting to hang out with her. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

She shouldn’t have been bullying anyone!

It’s not really funny.

This is what I’m wondering.

This is a good question.

Actions, meet consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want a sibling relationship with a sister she met later in life.