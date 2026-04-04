Spiritual Woman Accidentally Curses Her Own Bathroom, And Now She Wants To Use Her Roommate’s – Who Is Rightfully Concerned About The Sanctity Of Her Own Space Now

When you’re living with roommates, boundaries are very important.

That’s because we all need our own space, and in shared homes this can be difficult to come by.

For the women in this story who have their own bathrooms, living as roommates has been a fairly harmonious existance.

That is, until one roommate unleashes a curse upon her own bathroom – and now their separate spaces are suddenly gone.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for not letting my spiritual roommate use MY bathroom? I am a 24-year-old woman, and I live in a two-bedroom apartment with my roommate, Jenna (23, female). We both have our own bathrooms, and we’ve never had any issues with sharing or boundaries until now. Jenna is really into spirituality and witchcraft, which I’ve always thought was interesting. She often does tarot readings, burns sage, and has crystals all over her room. Recently, Jenna has been going through a tough time and has been doing a lot of rituals to cleanse her space and bring positive energy.

But then, these two roommates ran into some unexpected drama.

Last week, she decided to do a “deep cleansing ritual” in her bathroom to remove any negative energy. She didn’t give me much detail about what the ritual involved, but I noticed her carrying in candles, herbs, and what looked like a small cauldron. After a couple of hours, she came out looking really worried and said that something went wrong and she accidentally “cursed” her bathroom. She explained that during the ritual, she felt a sudden negative energy surge and now believes her bathroom is cursed. She said she can’t use it anymore because it’s filled with bad vibes and it makes her feel anxious and uncomfortable. Jenna then asked if she could start using my bathroom until she figures out how to “cleanse” her bathroom properly.

Yikes! Let’s see how the roommates are dealing with the cursed bathroom.

I’m a bit skeptical about the whole situation, and while I respect her beliefs, I don’t really want to share my bathroom indefinitely. I like having my own space, and the idea of sharing it all the time makes me uncomfortable. I told her that I’m sorry for what she’s going through, but I don’t feel comfortable letting her use my bathroom. I suggested she call a professional to look at her plumbing in case there’s a logical explanation for what happened, or maybe find another way to cleanse her bathroom.

Let’s see how Jenna felt about her roommate’s response.

Jenna got really upset and accused me of being insensitive and not respecting her beliefs. She said she doesn’t know how long it will take to cleanse her bathroom and that she feels like she’s living in a “cursed” space. Now she’s been giving me the cold shoulder and barely speaks to me. Some of our mutual friends think I should just let her use my bathroom to keep the peace, but others agree that it’s unreasonable for her to expect this. I’m feeling a bit torn. So, am I wrong for refusing to let my roommate use my bathroom after she “cursed” hers? AITA?

It’s great that this roommate is being respectful about Jenna’s beliefs – but also crucial that she is maintaining her own boundaries too.

Clearly the cursed bathroom needs remedying pronto, and the chances are, if Jenna were to just use her roommate’s bathroom, this might take much longer to be prioritised.

She’s doing the right thing, though it sucks that this is likely exacerbating Jenna’s current struggles.

Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this.

This person was curious about the extent of the curse.

While others offered helpful advice for cleansing the space.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the curse might have some logical explanations.

If her beliefs are providing positivity in her life, she has every right to practice them.

But Jenna’s beliefs shouldn’t implicate her roommate, and definitely shouldn’t step on her boundaries.

Her cursed bathroom? Her responsibility.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.