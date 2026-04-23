Stray Cat Follows Homeowner When He Walks His Dogs, But The HOA Claims The Cat Is His Pet And Needs To Be On A Leash

Imagine having an indoor cat, and one day a stray cat starts talking to your cat through the window. Would you invite the stray cat inside, let your cat go outside, or ignore the situation, assuming you’ll never see the stray cat again anyway?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and the stray cat becomes more and more friendly with the family to the point that the HOA considers that cat the family’s pet. That poses a new problem and a hilarious solution!

Let’s read all about it.

My HOA’s battle with the community cat Last year a cat started talking to mine through a window. I thought this was cute that they decided to be friends, but when I opened the door, the stray cat ran off. I assumed I would never see him again since no cats survive very long outside where I live. We have coyotes, hawks, and owls which have all lead to me never seeing the same cat more than once in the eleven years I’ve lived here.

But the cat came back.

This cat, who we’ve since named Blue, is just different. He kept coming by to visit every day for a month. Eventually, he walked inside the house. My wife caught him and took him to the Humane Society assuming they would put him up for adoption.

That’s not what happened. If anything, the cat adopted them.

Instead they told us about their community cat program. They spayed and vaccinated him, clipped his ear, and told us to return him where we found him. We released him and assumed after kidnapping him and chopping his balls off that he’d never want to have anything to do with us again. Instead, he kept coming by. He would come inside, snuggle our dogs and cat and sleep with them all day, then go out at night and do whatever he wanted.

The HOA assumed it was their cat.

Then we’d be walking the dogs around the neighborhood, and he would start following us which everyone who saw thought was hilarious. Everyone except my HOA that is. They got mad, claimed the cat was mine, and told me that I couldn’t let him out unsupervised. We started keeping him inside and just taking him on walks with the dogs to get his wiggles out because when he didn’t get outside time, he would start destroying everything in the house.

There was a new rule.

This was working pretty well, but he kept eating any low lying bird families, and this ticked off a couple of the neighbors who again complained to the HOA. So then the board proposed a change to the neighborhood rules that would require all pets to be leashed, not just dogs. A lot of people wrote in saying this was idiotic, joking about leashing their turtles and guinea pigs, etc. Nevertheless, the board passed the new rule.

This is hilarious!

When I read it, I realized it didn’t say anything about the length of the leash or that it needed to be held. So we got him a ridiculously short leash that he now just drags along behind him. I also contacted the Humane Society and told them how ridiculous my HOA has been, and they are going to send their social media team over to make some videos of the cat for their channels.

Wow! A cat on a leash is a rather unusual sight!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It is a lot of drama over a cat!

One person points out the problem with outdoor cats.

Another person hates what outdoor cats do to wildlife.

This sounds like a very good alternative to simply releasing the cat where it was found.

The HOA didn’t think through that new rule very well.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.