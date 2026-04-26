Student Is Super Happy With Her Living Situation Until Her Roommate’s Cousin Moves In, But She’s Obsessed With Her Older Boyfriend And Expects All Her New Roommates To Love Him Too

Living with roommates – at least when you’re younger – can be a lot of fun.

It can also be a really important, character-defining time in your life, when you learn how to truly be an adult.

This means everything from learning how to cook and clean for yourself, to learning boundaries and how to not annoy others who aren’t bound to you by family ties.

And this is something that the young roommate of the woman in this story is about to learn.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for telling my roommate that I don’t care about her boyfriend? I am a 21-year-old woman, and I live in an apartment with two girls. This semester, another girl joined us. She’s 19 and a cousin to one of the girls I live with – she shares her room with her. This girl, we’ll call her Jen, recently got a boyfriend. They’ve been seeing each other for around two months. Her boyfriend is a 27-year-old gym coach. I know, it’s weird already.

This woman has opinions on this guy.

I don’t like the guy. I’ve met him twice and got a weird vibe from him, also the fact that he’s with a 19 year old just gave me the ick – but I didn’t say anything because, at the end of the day, I’m a stranger to her and if her cousin doesn’t mind, who am I to talk to her? The issue here is that Jen is always talking about him, showing his pictures, his Instagram with posts and stories of him shirtless and working out. I didn’t mind at first, sure I was a little annoyed but I just put my headphones on and ignored her, but then she decided that that was a problem She started coming up to me and the other roommate and showing us pictures of him and asking us to rate him.

Let’s see how the woman responded.

I told her flat out the first time that this is a weird and that I won’t do it, but she kept pushing for three days straight until I lost my patience. I was hungry, had just come from a long day of exams and work, and wanted to eat and then sleep – only to find her in front of my door (yes I keep my room locked). She had some video of him grunting and yelling while lifting weights and she held it up to my face – and it just ****** me off. I told her that I don’t care about her boyfriend, that he isn’t all that, and that the fact that she keeps flaunting him around and asking us to rate him is weird and annoying and is making me uncomfortable.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how the younger flatmate responded.

She got upset about it and said that I’m just jealous that I don’t have a boyfriend and that I’m probably a lesbian, or that I have a crush on her or something, and that’s why I don’t like her boyfriend. I just laughed. I was tired, I was hungry, I knew I’d messed up in an exam and just wanted to sleep – but apparently I’m a jealous lesbian because I didn’t find a sweaty creep on steroids hot. Apparently that ticked her off because she started crying, and then our other roommates came (the cousin and the other roommate). I told them what happened before she could spin the story, and the other roommate said that Jen has done the same to her and it was making her uncomfortable.

Let’s see what happened next.

The cousin and Jen went to their room and we heard Jen yelling about how we’re all jealous of her and her relationship. I didn’t care and just went to sleep. Jen is still giving me the cold should which I don’t really care about. Her cousin told me that this is not the first time Jen has done something like that – she has done it with basically all her boyfriends before. But what really got to me was her telling me that I should have just agreed with Jen to keep the peace, since I’m going home in a few days anyway. But no, I don’t know what from this kind of behaviour, but I refuse to indulge her. I do think that maybe I was in the wrong for laughing at her, but I don’t know. AITA?

It sounds like this roommate situation was peaceful before the younger cousin arrived, and now it’s a mess.

The way she was asking the others to rate her boyfriend means she’s either completely insecure, or just totally immature – and neither of those things play a part in a happy living situation.

Let’s hope she’s finally got the message.

Read on to find out what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that Jen was the one with issues here.

While others sympathised with the woman for having to endure this.

Meanwhile, others tried to figure out what was going on behind this odd behavior.

If nothing else, this nineteen year old needs to learn when to stop.

When her roommates won’t answer a repeated question, are acting tired of her, are making a beeline for their rooms? It’s a sign that something needs to change – and for Jen, this needs to be a big wakeup call.

Because this is weird, and way too much.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.