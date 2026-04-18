Student Watched A Bully Target His Vulnerable Friend, So He Used A Late-Night School Trip To Set Up The Perfect Revenge

Bullies love to act untouchable right up until someone decides to return the favor.

When one student watched a cruel roommate humiliate his vulnerable friend with a gross prank, he spotted the perfect opening for payback during a late-night school trip.

That’s when the bully finally got what was coming to him.

Keep reading for the full story.

I made my roommate sleep on a bed full of shampoo because he and his friend poured a little bit on my friend’s bed Two years ago, I spent a year abroad at a boarding school in England. It was quite an enjoyable experience — except for one small detail. Some of my schoolmates were absolute jerks who just enjoyed making people suffer for the sake of it.

Unfortunately, this student was forced to share close proximity with this schoolmate.

One of them was my roommate, and although he didn’t try to tick me off directly, he did target one of my friends. This friend’s English level wasn’t great — and combined with the fact that he was a bit weak and skinny, it made him the ideal target for these kinds of people.

This schoolmate continued to play cruel pranks.

Once, they took someone’s shampoo and poured a little bit over his bed to make the rest of the boarding house think it was something inappropriate. It didn’t work, but the fact that there was an attempt to put him through that was enough to make us both want revenge.

And soon, the perfect opportunity presented itself.

See, both the bully and I went to drama lessons. A few days after the incident, the teacher told us we had a trip to London to watch The Lion King as part of our drama course — and we’d been informed we would be arriving back pretty late, 3AM minimum. I saved the date.

So the student made an excuse to leave the room, then sprung into action.

Just after we left for the trip, I said, “I need to go to the bathroom.” I went to his room, took his shampoo, and poured it all over his bed, his sheets, and his pillows. I left the whole room as messy as I could and left.

This plan quickly worked like a charm.

The next day, he had all his pajamas plus his uniform soaked in shampoo. The head of house opened “an investigation” to see who was responsible.

Luckily he was pretty incompetent.

But he wasn’t very good at it — the first meeting he held started with him telling me I didn’t need to be there, as he was certain it wasn’t me.

Mainly because he had the perfect alibi.

This was supported by the fact that I was “supposedly” in London, and that I was one of the best students in the school. I ended up having the most school merits by quite a margin.

That didn’t stop him from just outright confessing to rub it in.

Anyway, the day I left the school to go back to Spain, I opened my phone and wrote a message in the house group chat. “Remember the shampoo incident?” Someone answered, “Yes, why?” “I was the one who did it.”

Revenge is a dish best served cold, after all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This story read as even more dramatic for this commenter.

Any competent criminal knows they need to cover their tracks.

The truth always comes out eventually.

The bully tried to make someone else the joke, and ended up sleeping in the punchline instead.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.