Teenager’s Parents Expect Him To Work In Construction If He Wants To Have Any Money, But He Quit Working Because It Was Too Hard On His Body

Imagine being a hard working teenager who is doing well in school and who works all summer to save money. If your part time job was in construction but the work started hurting your body because it was so physically demanding, would you keep doing it anyway, find a different job, or completely stop working?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he quit working. He wants his mom to give him gas money, but she wants him to get a job.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to keep working in construction and asking my parents for at least $20 for gas whenever i need it? I’ve been working in construction (family related work) since i was 14. I usually only do so during summer when im out of school. I started so i could help my parents with money and aim to get a decent car for whenever i turn 16. I kept working every summer until i got my license. I racked up around $8k to buy my car. I thought my mother was going to help me with maybe $1k-2k but i wasn’t given a single dollar and instead she went and bought a brand new car a month before i bought mine.

It does feel rewarding to buy something on your own especially at a young age.

I didn’t mind, i mean it felt better when i used every single dollar and bought the car i wanted, barely. I felt accomplished! Summer obviously started early this year and i began working as soon as i could.

The work has become too hard for him.

I recently stopped due to it beginning to hurt my body and getting a girlfriend who i genuinely think that we might last a very very long time. I was scolded because of it. I had been working for around 3-4 months though, and i have asthma and extremely bad eczema. Those were big reasons i wanted to quit. I did quit.

His mom thinks he should get a job.

My mother used to give me $20 every week or two so i could get gas but now she doesn’t, hasn’t for months and now im back to $0. I keep getting told im extremely lazy and unmotivated by everyone. Getting compared to other family members who haven’t moved out of their parents homes ever. I asked for $20 or even $10 but i got screamed at to go work and stop being a bum. School starts in a week so that was my go to comeback.

This doesn’t sound fair at all.

They still said i should go to work anyways. I never ask for anything except gas. My sister on the other hand gets around $50-$200 to go buy anything she wants or to go hangout with her friends. She wont be working young due to her being a girl, which is what everyone says. I understand i guess, but they plan on buying her a $10k-20k truck whenever the time comes and i feel personally hurt. I told my parents that but they didn’t care.

He sounds like a hard worker.

I don’t know, AITA? i get called unmotivated and lazy but when im in school i try my hardest, i have my entire schedule with all AP and dual enrollment (college classes) and my gpa is a 4.0. I have scholarships waiting for me and i plan on going to college, i can graduate a year early too. I keep telling my parents that this will be saving them a lot of money in a way but they keep saying that by me not working in specifically construction then im making them waste money. I can’t get a real stable job because they think it’ll affect their taxes and stuff like that, so AITA?

I wonder why his parents are so adamant that he has to work in construction. Could he find a part time job that isn’t so hard on his body?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks that his home life sounds toxic.

Another person points out that it’s just one more year.

Here’s a suggestion to find a different job.

One person talks about the tax situation.

Surely he can find a job that’s not in construction!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.