Teen’s Friend Refused To Order Food After Helping A Family Move In The Summer Heat, So The Mom Ordered Him Six Extra Large Waters

Everyone has that one friend who sticks to their quirks no matter what.

When one teen’s friend seemed to have some serious problems accepting food from other people, it left him chugging five bottles of water after a hot summer day of moving furniture.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full story!

Mother complied with a PITA friend My brother has a friend (Paco) who is kind of a pain when it comes to eating at other people’s houses. He thinks it is rude to eat at people’s houses. My family doesn’t get it, even though we have known this kid since he was in kindergarten (sophomores now). He is more like a little sibling now than a friend of my brother’s.

So soon Paco helped the family out with a favor.

A couple of weeks ago, my aunt and her family were moving and needed help to move their stuff into a storage unit. So my family, not including me, and Paco went to help. They said it was like playing some fierce game of Tetris, but they finished after a couple of hours.

So when they went to get food, Paco seemed uncomfortable yet again.

They were all hungry afterward, so they went to go get food. They went through the drive-through and everyone started telling their orders. All except Paco.

Paco tried to say he didn’t want anything, but everyone saw right through that.

He kept insisting that he was not hungry, even though they had been hauling in 80+ F degrees for multiple hours. Even after my mom kept telling him it was alright to order food, he would not budge. He insisted all he wanted was water.

So that’s exactly what they gave him.

So my mother complied. She ordered him six extra-large waters for him to consume. They all went to a park to eat, and Paco drank five of the six waters given to him.

Paco’s stubbornness was pretty impressive.

They were pretty sure it was just to spite my family, but it was still funny. My mother was impressed and just laughs about it. Paco is still a pain when it comes to eating at other people’s homes, but that little bit of not hurtful malicious compliance was perfect for this PITA named Paco.

Well at least Paco was hydrated.

What did Reddit think?

Some habits can be really tough to break.

Other people seem to be on the complete opposite end of the spectrum.

This could be a cultural thing.

Or maybe Paco was minding a health concern?

Maybe there’s such a thing as your manners being too good.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.