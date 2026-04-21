Tenant Endured Sleepless Nights Due To Her Inconsiderate Neighbor’s Dogs Barking Inside His Locked Apartment, So She Glued The Door Lock And Forced Costly Repairs

A barking dog can be annoying, but enduring days of nonstop barking can push anyone over the edge.

When one expectant mother tracked the excessive noise to a mysteriously locked apartment with the neighbor nowhere to be found, she decided she needed to take drastic measures to reclaim her peace.

Keep reading for the full story.

Inconsiderate neighbor got his comeuppance Back in 1993, I was living in a South American country where A/C wasn’t something people had or needed due to the great year-round weather. But obviously, this meant you just kept windows open for airflow. It kept the apartment cool and filled with clean air, but the downside was the noise levels.

The noise was extremely hard to take.

While seven months pregnant during an unusually hot, breezeless Easter week, we started hearing dogs barking like crazy day and night. It went on for days, and I’d had it.

So I went floor to floor to find where this was coming from. When I got to the offending apartment, I found a group of angry neighbors knocking on the door.

This apartment was pretty much impenetrable.

It was one of those heavy-duty security doors with metal bars that slide into the top, bottom, and sides when you lock it. Long story short, days went by and the poor dogs continued to bark incessantly, and no one ever answered the door. I was sick and tired of not sleeping.

So the tenant decided she needed to take a much more direct approach.

So I started going up the elevator to his floor and chucking eggs at his door right from the elevator without even needing to come out. After a few more days of this crap, I stepped it up a notch. I took a tube of Krazy Glue and squirted its contents into the security door’s lock.

This definitely got the neighbor’s attention.

When the guy returned, he had to call the fire department to help him get through to his apartment. As this was a steel door with bars that went into the solid concrete walls, ceiling, and floor around the door’s frame, they had to use pickaxes to destroy everything around it to be able to pull out the door. There was no earthly way to get the lock to open.

You can only imagine the mess and what it must have cost him to fix the door and surrounding structures.

Then another piece of information instantly evaporated any trace of guilt.

At first I felt like I’d gone too far.

Then I got the full scoop. It turned out he went off on Easter vacation for ten days and had left two LARGE dogs chained up in a tiny bathroom with a bunch of food and water. Then I didn’t feel so bad.

Shame on this man!

What did Reddit think?

As far as this user is concerned, this guy still got off easy.

Any responsible dog owner knows this just isn’t acceptable.

This neighbor likely returned to a literal crap storm.

This neighbor’s negligence hurt more than just the other tenants.

If you’re going to disappear for ten days, at least make arrangements for your pets.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.