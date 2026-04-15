Tenant Shares Driveway With Next Door Neighbor, But The Wind Keeps Blowing Broken Glass From The Neighbor’s Old Car’s Broken Window Into Her Part Of The Driveway

Imagine sharing a driveway with a neighbor. What would you do if the window in the neighbor’s car was broken, and the wind blew glass from the broken window into your part of the driveway?

The renter in this story is facing this exact situation, and she’s wondering if going to the landlord is the only option.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for going to my landlord about this? I live in an apartment/triplex. I share the driveway with my neighbors upstairs. I get the right half. They get the left half.

Now, the neighbors have two cars.

Shortly after they moved in they bought a new car (the other one was absolutely garbage). They left the old car sit in their driveway spot and parked their new car behind their garbage car. Where I live winter is frigid. At some point, the back window of the garbage car shattered from what I assume was the cold. Their solution was to throw a broken down cardboard box over it.

This is a big problem!

Now anytime a gust of wind goes by it throws glass onto my driveway spot. The first time I saw this they said they would clean it “once we get a broom” so I just went out and cleaned it myself. This has happened 2 more times where I’ve found glass and swept it up.

The problem continues…

Now, that junker sits in the driveway blowing glass into my spot and one of these times my tire is going to pop. It’s really ticking me off. Opinions on how to deal with this

Wow. This is not okay. I’d be upset too. Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

A landlord weighs in.

Eventually, there won’t be any glass left.

The neighbors obviously don’t care about being good neighbors.

This person doesn’t believe the story.

Another person would be petty.

The neighbors need to clean up their own mess.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.