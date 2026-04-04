Tenant Who Is Moving Out Is Annoyed That Landlord Keeps Showing Her Apartment To Potential Tenants, So She Makes Them Follow The Law To The Minute

Imagine giving your landlord notice that you’re moving out. Would it bother you if the landlord showed up at your door a dozen or more times with potential tenants to give them a tour of your apartment?

In this story, one tenant is in this exact situation and finds it really annoying, so she decided to make sure her landlady followed the law down to the minute.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for making my landlady wait 29 minutes before she showed my apartment to a potential tenant? Long story short, I’m moving at the end of the month and am in the process of packing my stuff up. My landlady keeps on showing my apartment to potential tenants at least three times per week, which really annoys the hell out of me since I’ve paid August’s rent to live here, so I should be able to enjoy my apartment in peace. I don’t like getting kicked out of my apartment (oftentimes when doing school-related things), so that the apartment can be shown.

Her landlady is barely following the law.

I asked her to limit the amount of showings, since the showings were becoming bothersome to me. She responded by telling me she has “every right” to tour my apartment, since I handed in my 30-day notice to vacate at the beginning of August. Local laws are such that if a landlord/landlady is going to show a rental property with somebody still living there, the landlord/landlady must give a 24-hour notice to the tenant. Most of the time, my landlady gives me almost exactly a 24-hour notice. Like, I’ll get a text at 2:59 pm saying that there’s going to be a showing at 3:00 pm the next day. She never gives me more than a 25-hour notice, which seems purposeful on her end.

She decided to be picky about it.

Well, on Thursday afternoon, I got a text at 4:29 pm saying that there will be a tour at 4:00 pm on Friday. When my landlady showed up and knocked on my door at exactly 4:00 pm, I opened the door and told her that she needs to wait 29 minutes. She immediately got all mad with me and demanded an explanation. I showed her my phone which proved that she sent her message at 4:29 pm the previous day, so she legally couldn’t step foot into my apartment until 4:29 pm.

The landlady didn’t take that well.

She started yelling at me saying that I’m just being petty. The potential tenant who was going to tour my place wasn’t willing to wait 29 minutes, so he cancelled the showing and bounced. My landlady was very upset and said that I “wasted her time.”

She feels like her pettiness is justified.

I know what I did was out of pettiness, but if she didn’t kick me out of my own apartment like twelve times in August so far, I wouldn’t have a reason to be petty. I paid for my rent in August and want to enjoy my apartment in peace while I prepare for my move. I feel bad for wasting the time of the guy who cancelled the showing, but I feel zero empathy for my landlady. AITA?

I’d be really annoyed by having people tour my apartment while I’m still living there. All this tenant did was make the landlady obey the law.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on OP’s side.

This is a good question!

Another person encourages her to stay when her landlady gives tours of her apartment.

But this person thinks she should just say no.

I’m sure she’s counting the days until she’s out of there!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.